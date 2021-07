The ladies of Comfort Quilts have done it again! Comfort Quilts is a group of ladies who are part of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters. On June 23, Cheryl Johnson, Anna DeGraff and Maureen Kelly drove to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to deliver 159 quilts that were made by the wonderful ladies who comprise the Comfort Quilts group. These generous volunteers donate their time to make quilts to help others in need. Our quilts go to veterans, Hoffman Hospice, Shriners Hospital, those who are hospitalized or have perhaps lost a loved one and many others.