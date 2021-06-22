Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

US to review dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 16 days ago

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to "uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences" of the institutions, which over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.

www.startribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Canada#Native American#Indian#Cabinet#Indigenous#First Nations#The Washington Post#The Interior Department#The Cherokee Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Christianity
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Federal investigation aims to uncover painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children travelled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania's Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities.  The post Federal investigation aims to uncover painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Politicsomahadailyrecord.com

UNO Experts: Federal Policy Has Failed to Protect Indigenous Women

Lawmakers in the nation’s capital have an opportunity to fix a longstanding problem with the landmark legislation to prevent domestic violence: its failure to protect Indigenous women. The 1994 Violence Against Women Act was the first federal law criminalizing domestic violence. VAWA aimed to protect women by making battering a...
btrtoday.com

Canadian Indigenous Writers & The Indigenous Residential School System

Canada Day was this past weekend, but it was much less of a celebration than any Dominion Day in, perhaps, the last 100 years. Why? Because of the recent horrors unearthed from the discovery of over 1,000 children’s graves at the hands of the Federal Government and Catholic Church. This week I share with you some historical reporting, government reconciliation, memoir, and historical fiction by Indigenous writers that every Canadian, if not every human being, needs to read.
1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
EducationInternational Business Times

Racism In The US: Teachers Union Will Protect Educators Who Teach 'Honest History'

The president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is strongly standing against recent laws that restrict public schools from teaching about racism. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a speech Tuesday that she is prepared to protect teachers against backlash “for teaching honest history” and is assembling a “legal defense fund" to defame this cultural campaign against the critical race theory.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska delegation commends federal probe of Indigenous boarding schools

Alaska’s three members of Congress are supporting a federal investigation of America’s Indigenous boarding schools that separated children from their families and punished students for speaking tribal languages. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will review Native American boarding schools that operated in the United States in the 19th and...
Educationwortfm.org

Facing Our Hard History (The Boarding School Episode)

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Sikowis (in exile) …. Christine Diindiisi McCleave, Ethel Blind, and Janna Pratt join us to talk about “Residential Schools” and working towards truth, justice, and healing from genocidal policy set forth by the US and Canada that allowed christian clergy to neglect, rape, torture, and murder Indigenous children.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Another Canadian Indigenous Boarding School Has Found Hundreds of Unmarked Graves

Another Canadian boarding school for indigenous children has discovered a mass unmarked grave, adding to the 751 in Saskatchewan and 215 in Kamloops unearthed earlier this month. The Lower Kootenay Band, an indigenous tribe in Canada, announced it had found 182 unmarked graves on the campus of St. Eugene’s Mission School in British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar. The school operated from 1912 into the 1970s. According to the statement, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” For decades in Canada and the United States, hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools often operated by the Catholic church that were hotbeds of abuse and neglect.
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Deb Haaland Launches Review of 'Devastating' Native American Boarding Schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that she is launching the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of the “devastating history” of the U.S. government’s policy of forcing Native American children into boarding schools for assimilation into white culture. “At no time in history have the...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed from unmarked graves in Pennsylvania

As many as 40,000 Native American children may have died from poor care at government-run boarding schools around the US, a researcher has claimed. Preston McBride, a Dartmouth College scholar, has documented at least 1,000 deaths from 1879 to 1934 at just four of the over 500 schools that have existed in the United States, including the non-boarding schools on Indian reservations.
LifestyleNewsTimes

Podcast explores creation of US parks with Indigenous voices

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In the first minutes of the first episode of a new podcast called Parks, Shane Doyle speaks of being largely unaware of his family’s sprawling roots in the area known today as Yellowstone National Park while he was growing up in the small town of Crow Agency, Montana.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy