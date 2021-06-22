10 Tips for LGBTQIA+ Allyship

Each year in June, you’ll find rainbows just about everywhere. Restaurants hang flags, brands alter their logos, and social media fills with colorful posts in celebration of Pride. In July, the flags come down, the rainbow sandals end up in the sale section, and it becomes all too easy to forget that “Pride” is so much more than one month, one parade, and a few weeks of brighter, sparklier wardrobe purchases. Allyship with the LGBTQ+ community means doing the work, educating yourself and others, donating to worthy causes, and committing yourself to being a co-conspirator in the fight for liberation now, for the other 11 months of the year, and always.