Enhancing the Rome Experience in the Spirit of Jim Fougerousse

When discerning a fitting memorial for her father, James M. Fougerousse, Ph.D., BA ’67, Lisa (Fougerousse) Mobus, BA ’90, and her husband, Jeff Mobus, BA ’86, dreamed up a worthy combination that would provide for both the rousing conversations that her father was so well known for, and also the place in which to host them. Through their generosity and that of John Norris, Ph.D., BA ’84, Lisa (Pelletier), BA ’93, and Randy, BA ’86, Irlbeck, and Sarah (Fougerousse), BA ’91, and Michael, BA ’90, Tiller, the University of Dallas is honored to name the salone on the Eugene Constantin Campus just outside of Rome in honor of James M. Fougerousse, one of the first directors of the University of Dallas’ Rome Program, and to establish the Fougerousse Convivium Fund.