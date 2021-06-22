Rossman sixth-graders excel in math competition

Bulloch County Schools’ winners in the Penny Sikes and Reggie Dawson Math Tournaments. Last year’s 38th Annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 public health restrictions,but the competition returned in 2021 with social distance modifications and lots of math computations. Bulloch County’s public, private and charter school math teachers and teams were resilient as the competition was proctored at each team’s school instead of the traditional large-group gathering at Southeast Bulloch High School. The Southeast Bulloch High Math Department coordinated the hybrid event and developed ways to ensure this year’s tournament could continue. On March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for fifth-grade mathletes, and on March 16, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., for sixth-grade, a representative from the math department went to each participating school to proctor the mini competitions and collect the results. Afterwards, they later delivered awards to the winning individuals and schools.