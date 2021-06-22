Cancel
Education

Rossman sixth-graders excel in math competition

By Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers
West Newsmagazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth-grade math team at Rossman School placed second in the statewide National Math League Organization contest. The team comprised of Connor, Nilaya, Prani, Christopher, Dantin, Lauren, and Tong-Tong. Recognized as top 20 students in the category are Connor (No. 14) and Tong-Tong (No. 16). The annual competition is open...

westnewsmagazine.com
