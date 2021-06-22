Cancel
Parkway student awarded high school scholarship

By Holocaust Museum recognizes local artists, writers
West Newsmagazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkway South Middle eighth-grader Sam Hucke was presented with CBC High’s De La Salle Scholarship Award from Principal Toby McQuerrey. The scholarship is named after the founder of the Christian Brothers, St. John Baptist de La Salle, the patron saint of all teachers and an innovator in modern educational theory. The De La Salle Scholarship is a significant financial award, renewable each year a student is enrolled at CBC High provided he continues to meet the specified criteria.

