Parkway student awarded high school scholarship

Parkway South Middle eighth-grader Sam Hucke was presented with CBC High’s De La Salle Scholarship Award from Principal Toby McQuerrey. The scholarship is named after the founder of the Christian Brothers, St. John Baptist de La Salle, the patron saint of all teachers and an innovator in modern educational theory. The De La Salle Scholarship is a significant financial award, renewable each year a student is enrolled at CBC High provided he continues to meet the specified criteria.