Quake Champions To Get New Content to Celebrate Quake’s 25th Anniversary

Hard as it it to believe, 25 years ago today, in 1996, id Software release the original Quake. It’s not a stretch to say Quake changed gaming forever. Aside from being a technical marvel at its time of release, Quake popularized online multiplayer and its design would go onto influence every shooter that followed it. The Quake engine and its successors would go on to power everything from X-men games to Star Wars games to behemoths like Call of Duty.