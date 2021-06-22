Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Exotic superconductors: The secret that wasn't there

Science Daily
 17 days ago

The mystery of an exotic kind of superconductivity has been solved -- by showing that it just does not exist. An effect, which has been celebrated since the 1990s has now been shown to be standard superconductivity. Still, this realization leads to important new ideas. A single measurement result is...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superconductors#Mice#Tu Wien#Superconductivity#Cuprates#Sr2ruo4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Related
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists put the quantum freeze on human-scale object

June 17 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have brought a human-scale object to a near standstill, turning the Laser Interfrometer Gravitational-wave Observatory's four mirrors into a quantum object. The research team, led by quantum physicists at MIT, detailed their feat in a new paper, published Thursday in the...
PhysicsAPS physics

Electronic correlations in the normal state of the kagome superconductor KV3Sb5

Recently, intensive studies have revealed fascinating physics, such as charge density wave and superconducting states, in the newly synthesized kagome-lattice materials. . Despite the rapid progress, fundamental aspects such as the magnetic properties and electronic correlations in these materials have not been clearly understood yet. Here, based on density functional theory plus single-site dynamical mean-field theory calculations, we investigate the correlated electronic structure and magnetic properties of the.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Researchers Uncover Unique Properties of a Promising New Superconductor for Quantum Computing

Material could be used in future quantum computing applications. An international team of physicists led by the University of Minnesota has discovered that a unique superconducting metal is more resilient when used as a very thin layer. The research is the first step toward a larger goal of understanding unconventional superconducting states in materials, which could possibly be used in quantum computing in the future.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New ternary hydrides of lanthanum and yttrium join the ranks of high-temperature superconductors

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) A team led by Skoltech professor Artem R. Oganov studied the structure and properties of ternary hydrides of lanthanum and yttrium and showed that alloying is an effective strategy for stabilizing otherwise unstable phases YH10 and LaH6, expected to be high-temperature superconductors. The research was published in the journal Materials Today.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Phase signatures in third-harmonic response of Higgs and coexisting modes in superconductors

Third-harmonic generation (THG) experiments on superconductors can be used to investigate collective excitations like the amplitude mode of the order parameter known as Higgs mode. These modes are visible due to resonances in the THG signal if the driving frequency matches the energy of the mode. In real materials multiple modes can exist giving rise to additional THG contributions, such that it is difficult to unambiguously interpret the results. In this paper, we additionally analyze the phase of the THG signal, which contains microscopic details beyond classical resonances as well as signatures of couplings between modes which are difficult to observe in the amplitude alone. We investigate how the Higgs mode, impurities or Coulomb interaction affects the phase response and consider exemplary two systems with additional modes. We argue that extracting this phase information could be valuable in future experiments.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Quantum particles: Pulled and compressed

Very recently, researchers led by Markus Aspelmeyer at the University of Vienna and Lukas Novotny at ETH Zurich cooled a glass nanoparticle into the quantum regime for the first time. To do this, the particle is deprived of its kinetic energy with the help of lasers. What remains are movements, so-called quantum fluctuations, which no longer follow the laws of classical physics but those of quantum physics. The glass sphere with which this has been achieved is significantly smaller than a grain of sand, but still consists of several hundred million atoms. In contrast to the microscopic world of photons and atoms, nanoparticles provide an insight into the quantum nature of macroscopic objects. In collaboration with experimental physicist Markus Aspelmeyer, a team of theoretical physicists led by Oriol Romero-Isart of the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences is now proposing a way to harness the quantum properties of nanoparticles for various applications.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ultrathin semiconductors electrically connected to superconductors for the first time

For the first time, University of Basel researchers have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts. These extremely thin materials with novel electronic and optical properties could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. Combined with superconductors, they are expected to give rise to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
PhysicsPhysics World

Unusual superconductivity appears in a Kagome metal

Researchers at the Beijing National Laboratory for Condensed Matter Physics and Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have found evidence for an unusual superconducting state in CsV3Sb5, a so-called Kagome metal that exhibits exotic electronic properties. The finding could shed new light on how superconductivity emerges in materials where phenomena such as frustrated magnetism and intertwined orders play a major role.
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers identify ultrastable single atom magnet

Researchers at the IBS Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University (QNS) have shown that dysprosium atoms resting on a thin insulating layer of magnesium oxide have magnetic stability over days. In a study published in Nature Communications they have proven that these tiny magnets have extreme robustness against fluctuations in magnetic field and temperature and will flip only when they are bombarded with high energy electrons from a scanning tunneling microscope.
PhysicsNature.com

Searching for a second excitation in the inelastic neutron scattering spectrum of a liquid metal: a Bayesian analysis

When probed at nanometer and picosecond scales, the properties of a liquid present striking analogies with the ones of the corresponding solid, one of the most surprising is the ability of supporting shear wave propagation, as a rigid medium. Although this evidence is being reported by a growing number of terahertz scattering measurements, it remains an open question whether it is universal or rather typical of some liquids only. Furthermore, given its elusive signatures in the scattering signal, the detection of this effect appears as a typical case where an unintentional “bias of confirmation” can mislead experimentalists. We thus decided to use a Bayesian inference approach to achieve a probabilistically grounded and evidence-based lineshape modeling of the inelastic neutron scattering spectra from liquid silver, whose simulated density autocorrelations bear evidence of a shear mode propagation over very short distances. The result of our analysis indicates that the observation of any additional, non-longitudinal, acoustic modes in this simple system goes beyond the accuracy of the used scattering method.
ChemistryPhys.org

Aryl radical formation by aryl halide bond cleavage by a N-heterocyclic carbene catalyst

Aryl halides with a benzene ring directly bonded to a halogen atom are readily available and chemically stable, so they are used as a source of benzene rings in organic synthesis. For example, a chemical reaction that generates a highly reactive aryl radical from an aryl halide using a toxic tin compound has long been known as a method for supplying a benzene ring. In recent years, chemical reactions have been developed in which an aryl halide is reduced using a metal catalyst or a photocatalyst followed by cleavage of the bond between the benzene ring and the halogen atom to generate an aryl radical. However, since the methods previously reported require metal salts and/or excess amounts of an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent, chemical reactions with less environmental impact are desirable.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers discover origin of near ultraviolet and visible absorption characteristics of Ti: sapphire laser crystals

Recently, a research group from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) carried out a theoretical study on the origin of Ti: sapphire laser crystal in near ultraviolet and visible regions using the first principles method based on density functional theory. Related research results have been published in Materials Today Communications .
Physicsarxiv.org

Stimulated generation of indistinguishable single photons from a quantum ladder system

Friedrich Sbresny, Lukas Hanschke, Eva Schöll, William Rauhaus, Bianca Scaparra, Katarina Boos, Hubert Riedl, Jonathan J. Finley, Klaus Jöns, Kai Müller. We propose a scheme for the generation of highly indistinguishable single photons using semiconductor quantum dots and demonstrate its performance and potential. The scheme is based on the resonant two-photon excitation of the biexciton followed by stimulation of the biexciton to selectively prepare an exciton. Quantum-optical simulations and experiments are in good agreement and show that the scheme provides significant advantages over previously demonstrated excitation methods. The two-photon excitation of the biexciton suppresses re-excitation and enables ultra-low multi-photon errors, while the precisely timed stimulation pulse results in very low timing jitter of the photons, and consequently, high indistinguishability. Since both control laser fields are detuned from the emission energy, the scheme does not require polarization filtering, facilitating high brightness approaching unity. Moreover, the polarization of the emitted single photons is controlled by the stimulation laser field, such that the polarization of the quantum light is deterministically programmable.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Theoretical modeling of dendrite growth from conductive wire electropolymerization

Electropolymerization is a bottom-up materials engineering process of micro and nano-scale that utilizes electrical signals to deposit conducting dendrites' morphologies by a redox reaction in the liquid phase. It resembles synaptogenesis in the brain, in which electrical stimulation in the brain causes the formation of synapses from the cellular neural composites. The strategy has been recently explored for neuromorphic engineering by establishing link between the electrical signals and the dendrites' shapes. Since the geometry of these structures determines their electrochemical properties, understanding the mechanisms that regulate the polymer assembly under electrically programmed conditions is an important aspect. In this manuscript, we simulate this phenomenon using mesoscale simulations, taking into account the important features of spatial-temporal potential mapping based on the time-varying signal, the motion of charged particles in the liquid due to the electric field, and the attachment of particles on the electrode. The study helps in visualizing the motion of particles in different electrical conditions, which is not possible to probe experimentally. Consistent with the experiments, the higher AC frequency of electrical activities favors linear wire-like growth, while lower frequency leads to more dense and fractal dendrites growth, and voltage offset leads to asymmetrical growth. We find that dendrites' shape and growth process systematically depend on particle concentration and random scattering. We discover that the different dendrites' architectures are associated with different Laplace and diffusion fields, which govern the monomers trajectory and subsequent dendrites' growth. Such unconventional engineering routes could have a variety of applications from neuromorphic engineering to bottom-up computing strategies.
Posted by
Forbes

How Close Are We To The Holy Grail Of Room-Temperature Superconductors?

One of the biggest physical problems in modern society is resistance. Not political or social resistance, mind you, but electrical resistance: the fact that you cannot send an electrical current through a wire without some of that energy getting lost, being dissipated into heat. Electrical currents are just electric charges that move over time, and are harnessed by humans to move through current-carrying wires. Yet even the best, most effective conductors — copper, silver, gold, and aluminum — all have some resistance to current passing through them. No matter how wide, shielded, or unoxidized these conductors are, they’re never 100% efficient at transporting electrical energy.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Lifshitz transition in dirty nematic superconductor

We study the effects of the Lifshitz transition from closed to open Fermi surface in dirty topological insulators with the nematic superconductivity near the critical temperature. We solve linearized Gor'kov equations and find that the nematic superconductor with an open Fermi surface has a lower critical temperature and more susceptible to the disorder than the superconductor with the closed Fermi surface. We propose that correspondence between the critical temperature and stability against the disorder is the general feature of the superconductivity. We investigate the effects of the Lifshitz transition on the competition between superconducting phases in a topological insulator. Open Fermi surface is beneficial for the nematic order parameter $\Delta_4$ in competition with orbital-triplet $\Delta_2$ and disfavors nematic state over the s-wave order parameter. We study Meissner currents in both clean and dirty limits. We found that transition from closed to open Fermi surface increases anisotropy of Meissner currents. Finite disorder suppresses superconducting density stronger than critical temperature. We compare our results with the existing experimental data.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Breakdown of induced $p \pm i p$ pairing in a superconductor-semiconductor hybrid

D. Phan, J. Senior, A. Ghazaryan, M. Hatefipour, W. M. Strickland, J. Shabani, M. Serbyn, A. P. Higginbotham. Superconductor-semiconductor hybrids are platforms for realizing effective $p$-wave superconductivity. Spin-orbit coupling, combined with the proximity effect, causes the two-dimensional semiconductor to inherit $p \pm i p$ intraband pairing, and application of magnetic field can then result in transitions to the normal state, partial Bogoliubov Fermi surfaces, or topological phases with Majorana modes. Experimentally probing the hybrid superconductor-semiconductor interface is challenging due to the shunting effect of the conventional superconductor. Consequently, the nature of induced pairing remains an open question. Here, we use the circuit quantum electrodynamics architecture to probe induced superconductivity in a two dimensional Al-InAs hybrid system. We observe a strong suppression of superfluid density and enhanced dissipation driven by magnetic field, which cannot be accounted for by the depairing theory of an $s$-wave superconductor. These observations are explained by a picture of independent intraband $p \pm i p$ superconductors giving way to partial Bogoliubov Fermi surfaces, and allow for the first characterization of key properties of the hybrid superconducting system.
PhysicsAPS physics

Evaporation of Binary-Mixture Liquid Droplets: The Formation of Picoliter Pancakelike Shapes

Small multicomponent droplets are of increasing importance in a plethora of technological applications ranging from the fabrication of self-assembled hierarchical patterns to the design of autonomous fluidic systems. While often far away from equilibrium, involving complex and even chaotic flow fields, it is commonly assumed that in these systems with small drops surface tension keeps the shapes spherical. Here, studying picoliter volatile binary-mixture droplets of isopropanol and 2-butanol, we show that the dominance of surface tension forces at small scales can play a dual role: Minute variations in surface tension along the interface can create Marangoni flows that are strong enough to significantly deform the drop, forming micron-thick pancakelike shapes that are otherwise typical of large puddles. We identify the conditions under which these flattened shapes form and explain why, universally, they relax back to a spherical-cap shape toward the end of drop lifetime. We further show that the formation of pancakelike droplets suppresses the “coffee-ring” effect and leads to uniform deposition of suspended particles. The quantitative agreement between theory and experiment provides a predictive capability to modulate the shape of tiny droplets with implications in a range of technologies from fabrication of miniature optical lenses to coating, printing, and pattern deposition.
ChemistryNature.com

Majorana zero modes in impurity-assisted vortex of LiFeAs superconductor

The iron-based superconductor is emerging as a promising platform for Majorana zero mode, which can be used to implement topological quantum computation. One of the most significant advances of this platform is the appearance of large vortex level spacing that strongly protects Majorana zero mode from other low-lying quasiparticles. Despite the advantages in the context of physics research, the inhomogeneity of various aspects hampers the practical construction of topological qubits in the compounds studied so far. Here we show that the stoichiometric superconductor LiFeAs is a good candidate to overcome this obstacle. By using scanning tunneling microscopy, we discover that the Majorana zero modes, which are absent on the natural clean surface, can appear in vortices influenced by native impurities. Our detailed analysis reveals a new mechanism for the emergence of those Majorana zero modes, i.e. native tuning of bulk Dirac fermions. The discovery of Majorana zero modes in this homogeneous material, with a promise of tunability, offers an ideal material platform for manipulating and braiding Majorana zero modes, pushing one step forward towards topological quantum computation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy