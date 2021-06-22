Cancel
Environment

Unchecked climate change will cause severe drying of the Amazon forest

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Amazon rain forests could be at far higher risk of extreme drought than previously thought, according to new research. An international study, led by the University of Leeds, warns that huge areas in the eastern part of the Amazon face severe drying by the end of the century if action is not taken to curb carbon emissions.

