Metal catalysts used for environmental sustainability found to degrade and become less effective

Science Daily
 17 days ago

New research is showing that some tiny catalysts being considered for industrial-scaled environmental remediation efforts may be unstable during operation. New research is showing that some tiny catalysts being considered for industrial-scaled environmental remediation efforts may be unstable during operation. Chemists from the University of Waterloo studied the structures of...

Chemistryarxiv.org

Identifying outstanding transition-metal-alloy heterogeneous catalysts for the oxygen reduction and evolution reactions via subgroup discovery

In order to estimate the reactivity of a large number of potentially complex heterogeneous catalysts while searching for novel and more efficient materials, physical as well as data-centric models have been developed for a faster evaluation of adsorption energies compared to first-principles calculations. However, global models designed to describe as many materials as possible might overlook the very few compounds that have the appropriate adsorption properties to be suitable for a given catalytic process. Here, the subgroup-discovery (SGD) local artificial-intelligence approach is used to identify the key descriptive parameters and constrains on their values, the so-called SG rules, which particularly describe transition-metal surfaces with outstanding adsorption properties for the oxygen reduction and evolution reactions. We start from a data set of 95 oxygen adsorption energy values evaluated by density-functional-theory calculations for several monometallic surfaces along with 16 atomic, bulk and surface properties as candidate descriptive parameters. From this data set, SGD identifies constraints on the most relevant parameters describing materials and adsorption sites that (i) result in O adsorption energies within the Sabatier-optimal range required for the oxygen reduction reaction and (ii) present the largest deviations from the linear scaling relations between O and OH adsorption energies, which limit the performance in the oxygen evolution reaction. The SG rules not only reflect the local underlying physicochemical phenomena that result in the desired adsorption properties but also guide the challenging design of alloy catalysts.
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Commercial Metals publishes "sustainability" report

Commercial Metals Company, which operates a steel mini-mill south of Magnolia, has published its sustainability report for 2019 and 2020, showcasing the company's environmental performance. The report includes expanded disclosures across all three pillars of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as new goals to further reduce energy consumption,...
Posted by
GreenMatters

Sustainable Shipping Options to Lower Your Small Business' Environmental Impact

Small businesses generally have a lower environmental impact than commercial ones, due to less pollutive manufacturing processes, less plastic packaging, and oftentimes, more localized shipping. But regardless, packing and shipping tends to be what raises the impact of any business, which is why small businesses should consider investing in sustainable shipping options. If you're a small business owner, take a look at a few we've found, below.
Wildlifeearth.com

Plants become less competitive in the deep shade

In a new study from the John Innes Centre, experts have discovered how plants cope with life in the deep shade of a dense forest, where light and other resources are very limited. Typically, even the threat of shade causes plants to elongate in an attempt to outgrow each other.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Effects of metallicity on mode switching in Cepheids

The mode switching in Cepheids is studied using the methods of the nonlinear theory of stellar pulsation, depending on the main sequence mass $M_0$ and the abundance of elements heavier than helium $Z$. The grid of evolutionary and hydrodynamic models of core--helium burning Cepheids is represented by 30 evolutionary sequences of stars with initial masses $5.7M_\odot\le M_0\le 7.2M_\odot$ and $Z=0.014$, 0.018, 0.022. For considered values of $Z$ the periods of the fundamental mode and the first overtone at the oscillation mode switching are shown to depend on the mean density of the stellar matter. The upper limit of the period of the first overtone decreases witn increasing $Z$ from $\approx 6.9$ day for $Z=0.014$ to $\approx 4.1$ day for $Z=0.022$. The theoretical period--radius relation is independent of $Z$ and agrees well (within 2.5\%) with recent measurements of Cepheid radii based on the Baade--Wesselink method. The fundamental parameters of the short--period Cepheid CG Cas were derived with application of observational estimates of the period and the rate of period change. This star is shown to be the first--overtone pulsator.
Environmentcauseartist.com

Sustainability-Focused Businesses & Environmentally Beneficial Diamonds

For more weekly collections from Causeartist, sign up for our newsletter here!. As the escalation of extreme weather events throughout the world reminds us that climate change is a very real, ever-growing threat to ecosystems and humanity, we must recognize the enormous responsibility of businesses to address their participation in this issue. While business leaders should take swift action to curb the outsized effect industry has on our environment, consumers can hold businesses accountable by refusing to support those that aren’t doing enough. This week, we look at companies committing to become part of the solution.
Wildlifebotany.one

Plants can become less uniform by duplicating their genome

What difference does having more copies of your genome make to the shape of your body? Kali Mattingly and Stephen Hovick have examined how whole genome duplication (WGD) influences the plasticity or changeability of a plant. Their experiments with the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana show that simply duplicating the genome can increase plant plasticity.
ChemistryNature.com

A membrane-free flow electrolyzer operating at high current density using earth-abundant catalysts for water splitting

Electrochemical water splitting is one of the most sustainable approaches for generating hydrogen. Because of the inherent constraints associated with the architecture and materials, the conventional alkaline water electrolyzer and the emerging proton exchange membrane electrolyzer are suffering from low efficiency and high materials/operation costs, respectively. Herein, we design a membrane-free flow electrolyzer, featuring a sandwich-like architecture and a cyclic operation mode, for decoupled overall water splitting. Comprised of two physically-separated compartments with flowing H2-rich catholyte and O2-rich anolyte, the cell delivers H2 with a purity >99.1%. Its low internal ohmic resistance, highly active yet affordable bifunctional catalysts and efficient mass transport enable the water splitting at current density of 750 mA cm−2 biased at 2.1 V. The eletrolyzer works equally well both in deionized water and in regular tap water. This work demonstrates the opportunity of combining the advantages of different electrolyzer concepts for water splitting via cell architecture and materials design, opening pathways for sustainable hydrogen generation.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

‘Too many loopholes’: NSW inquiry to scrutinise use of environmental offsets

New South Wales’ use of environmental offsets to compensate for habitat destruction caused by major developments will be examined by a parliamentary inquiry. The state upper house probe follows a Guardian Australia investigation that revealed serious concerns about the system, including instances where promised offsets never eventuated. The inquiry was...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Male dragonflies may become less colourful as the climate warms

Climate change may make the male dragonflies of North America less colourful – which might also make them less sexually attractive to females. Michael Moore at the Living Earth Collaborative and Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri, and his colleagues, examined hundreds of thousands of records of dragonflies representing 319 North American species and compared them to the animals’ home climates. They found that the cooler the region, the darker and more elaborate was the wing colouration on males of each species.
TrafficForbes

Three Ways Technology Is Helping Public Transportation Become More Sustainable

Rasha is VP of Innovation and Exec. Director of the Center for Healthy & Efficient Spaces at Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator. Public transit agencies across the United States — especially bus systems — have been hit hard by the pandemic and have experienced steep declines in ridership. Yet getting more people to use city buses, subways and trains could help accelerate an equitable and more sustainable economic recovery, while reducing traffic and carbon emissions.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Letter: What is sustainable groundwater use?

To plan, we need a working definition of what sustainable groundwater use is. Basically, we should use the water that we have without causing unacceptable consequences to the groundwater supply. If you travel in the west side of the valley, you’ve seen the significant expansion of industrial agriculture into areas...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
ChemistryPhys.org

Aryl radical formation by aryl halide bond cleavage by a N-heterocyclic carbene catalyst

Aryl halides with a benzene ring directly bonded to a halogen atom are readily available and chemically stable, so they are used as a source of benzene rings in organic synthesis. For example, a chemical reaction that generates a highly reactive aryl radical from an aryl halide using a toxic tin compound has long been known as a method for supplying a benzene ring. In recent years, chemical reactions have been developed in which an aryl halide is reduced using a metal catalyst or a photocatalyst followed by cleavage of the bond between the benzene ring and the halogen atom to generate an aryl radical. However, since the methods previously reported require metal salts and/or excess amounts of an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent, chemical reactions with less environmental impact are desirable.
IndustryPhys.org

Research enhances understanding of switchgrass, an important bioenergy crop

Bioenergy crops are an alternative energy source that, unlike fossil fuels, could positively impact the environment by reducing greenhouse gases, soil erosion and carbon dioxide levels. They can be produced even more sustainably if they are grown on poor quality land unsuitable for food. To make up for the poor land quality, these crops can rely on soil microbes like bacteria and fungi to help them access nutrients and water and store more carbon.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Importance of teaching children about environmental issues

Environmental education provision needs greater investment and innovation if future generations are to be able to respond fully to the climate emergency, experts have said. The deepening environmental crisis will continue to worsen if there is not significant support and investment in environmental and science education, researchers have warned. Reforms would help young people to address the complex, interlinked and dynamic issues of our contemporary situation.
ChemistryScience Daily

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

"Droplet-array sandwiching" is a liquid-handling technique in which tiny droplet pairs laid out on opposite surfaces are mixed by bringing the surfaces together. However, this approach is limited to batch operations involving all droplets. Recently, scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, found a way to electrically control the height of individual droplets, allowing them to select which droplet pairs should merge. Their method could replace manual tools such as pipettes and speed up drug screening.

