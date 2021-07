Ah, the hangover cure. For years, twenty and thirty-somethings around the world have been trying to nail it. Some claim they have, while others continue to develop and test methods to no avail. Either way, the hangover cure is one of the world's longest sought-after remedies. By now, it seems like we've tried everything. From hair-of-the-dog and the "prairie oyster" to BuzzFeed's suggestions of spicy instant noodles with Flamin' Hot Cheetos or a long, cold shower accompanied by Adele's "Hello," there's no limit as to what people will do to heal their aching brains and bodies.