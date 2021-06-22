Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Pick up an Eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh system today for 35% off

By Michael Brown
TechHive
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesh network technology and Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) are a potent combo for any home, but it’s an especially great solution for larger houses with lots of devices to support. Eero is one of the pioneers in this market, and Amazon is selling a three-node Eero 6 system (that’s one router and two extenders) for just $181 during Prime Day—that’s a 35-percent discount. Act fast: The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific as Prime Day comes to a close.

www.techhive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#500mbps#Zigbee#Bluetooth Le#Thread#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesTidbits

Removing neighbouring Wi-Fi names (SSIDs) from list

Sjoerdw (Sjoerd W. Bijleveld) June 28, 2021, 4:56pm #1. It is not a major issue, but I wonder how to restrict the list of available wifi SSID’s to just the ones in my own network. If I click on the wifi icon on the menubar it lists also the wifi of my neighbours, of which all of them or protected, so no use to me! I see even a microwave listed. I did an Internet search but couldn’t find a solution. I did encounter though this question many more times from people living in a big apartment and seeing many (and sometimes “indecent” named) wifi networks. I can imagine that seeing those names all the time when you need or want to switch within your own network is at least annoying! There seems to be a solution for Windows machines.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi mesh router will keep your kids safe at all times

The majority of us use a Wi-Fi router to connect to the internet throughout our home, but far too many of us continue to use an ageing device that lacks modern-day features that are genuinely useful in our day-to-day lives. That’s not a smart idea if you want to get the best from your ISP’s connection speeds and you want the finest security features for your home. When figuring out how to buy a Wi-Fi router, one of the best options these days is a mesh router such as the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System. Able to extend your network across even a large home, and with plenty of great features, it’s ideal for tech-savvy folks and novices alike.
ScienceInfoworld

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E — The wireless paradigm shift made easy with cloud

While Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly delivering value for enterprise organizations worldwide, the new announcement of Wi-Fi 6E and its new superhighway for congestion-free traffic management (unlocked 6 GHz channels) should have every network manager reviewing the technology for their roadmap. Join this online workshop for all you need to know,...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to connect Alexa to Wi-Fi

Alexa, like all digital assistants, gets its smarts from an active internet connection. And since even the best Alexa speakers generally don't have Ethernet ports, by far the most convenient way to go is setting up Alexa with a Wi-Fi connection. The Alexa app streamlines this process, but there are...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Can you upgrade your devices to Wi-Fi 6E?

Best answer: No, not yet. Android phones will not be updated to support 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E unless they ship with support. Some PC expansion cards are available, but neither Windows 10 nor MacOS support 6GHz bands yet. Stick with Wi-Fi 6 for now. Wi-Fi 6 is high-speed, with some routers...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Google Pushes New M89 Update To Nest Wi-Fi And To Nest Displays

Google has just sent out a new update to its Nest smart displays and Nest Wi-Fi devices. The new OTA will bring some useful and iteresting changes to the devices. This news was spotted by 9To5Google. The Nest Smart Displays will gain more ‘preferred’ video conferencing patforms. Last November, the...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Anybus Wireless Bolt CAN — CAN communication via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Since its launch five years ago, the Anybus Wireless Bolt has provided thousands of industrial applications with wireless Ethernet access. With a rugged and unique form factor for bolt-on-machine mounting, it is today proven and trusted in the most demanding industrial applications. Use cases vary from warehouse installations and AGVs to manufacturing of food, underground mining, or rough outdoor applications. Building on the success, HMS now launches the Anybus Wireless Bolt CAN, featuring CAN-based communication to the host equipment.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba i7 smart Wi-Fi robot vacuum has a powerful premium 3-stage cleaning system

Get powerful performance and suction with the iRobot Roomba i7 smart Wi-Fi robot vacuum. With its premium 3-stage cleaning system, it can tackle caked-on dirt and impossible messes. And, with 10 times the powerlifting suction, this is a robot you can count on. What’s more, with vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns your home’s floorplan and creates personal Smart Maps, which allow it to clean and navigate in neat rows. When it runs low on battery, it returns to its charging station to power up, then continues the job. Moreover, with Alexa and Google Home voice commands, clean floors are just a request away. Furthermore, the Smart Mapping feature keeps you in control since it lets you decide when and where the robot cleans. Finally, the iRobot Roomba i7 even learns your schedule and suggests cleaning schedules that fit into your routine.
Technologyanandtech.com

Netgear Launches WAX630 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Access Point for SMBs

Netgear has been slowly building up its Wi-Fi 6 business portfolio over the last couple of years. Today, the company is launching its flagship SMB access point in its Insight-managed series - the WAX630. The consumer Wi-Fi market segment has received extra focus over the last year or so with the onset of the pandemic-induced work-from-home (WFH) trend. As businesses move towards reopening in many parts of the world, there is bound to be an investment in upgrading the networking infrastructure of many SMB / microbusinesses to gear up for the increased workloads. Netgear is hoping to ride this upgrade wave to increase the market share of its Insight-based networking equipment in the SMB market.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Simplifies Deployment of Wi-Fi 6 APs, Small Cell Nodes

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new family of multiport, multigigabit PoE PSE Injectors offers the easiest and most cost-effective way to install Wi-Fi 6 devices and small cell equipment. Organizations can only deploy today’s Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) and 5G small cell access nodes where AC power...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best wireless adaptors in 2021: PCIe and USB dongles for boosting Wi-Fi

The best wireless adaptors remain incredibly useful even in 2021, as they can allow pretty much any device to connect to a Wi-Fi network. While most modern devices have Wi-Fi built in, there are many that don't such as PCs and set top boxes. Even though an increasing number of PCs now have Wi-Fi connectivity built into their motherboards, you may find that the connection isn't great, and an external USB wireless adaptor can help improve your wireless connection.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Full HD Review

It’s relatively cheap, shoots good quality daylight video and has offline storage, but the Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Full HD isn’t so good at night footage and the app makes even simple jobs quite hard. Availability. UKRRP: £39.98. USAunavailable. Canadaunavailable. Australiaunavailable. Introduction. The problem with a lot of the bigger...
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2021

As the amount of devices under your roof continues to tick up — phones, tablets, cameras, TVs, computers, game consoles, e-readers and smart appliances — a router that can handle all sorts of connections at once is all too important. Your best bet to ensure optimal performance: a mesh Wi-Fi router, which instead of utilizing a single router is composed of a main router along with multiple nodes you can place throughout your home to effectively eliminate dead zones and improve wireless internet speeds.
Cell PhonesMacworld

PSA: There’s another wacky Wi-Fi network that will nuke your iPhone

After warning you a couple of weeks back about a weird Wi-Fi network that will permanently disable your iPhone’s Wi-Fi connection, there’s another one. Twitter user Carl Schou discovered that the network %secretclub%power will completely annihilate your iPhone’s ability to connect to Wi-Fi. This new network is something of a...
Electronicselectropages.com

Advanced multi-network 5G router powered by Wi-Fi 6 solution

ON Semiconductor has announced that Sierra Wireless has chosen QCS-AX Wi-Fi 6 chipsets to power the Wi-Fi functionality of its XR Series of multi-network 5G routers. The supercharged XR90 and XR80 routers are intended to produce high performance and seamless connectivity over 5G cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks for mission and business-critical applications.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

TP-Link Archer GX90 review

It’s big, bulky and expensive - but the Archer GX90 provides high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi 6 performance, along with additional features that make it ideal for hard-core gamers. Two-minute review. TP-Link’s Archer range is always a good option for people who are looking for an affordable upgrade for their home router....

Comments / 0

Community Policy