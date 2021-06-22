Pick up an Eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh system today for 35% off
Mesh network technology and Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) are a potent combo for any home, but it's an especially great solution for larger houses with lots of devices to support. Eero is one of the pioneers in this market, and Amazon is selling a three-node Eero 6 system (that's one router and two extenders) for just $181 during Prime Day—that's a 35-percent discount. Act fast: The deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific as Prime Day comes to a close.