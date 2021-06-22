Cancel
Raton, NM

In Loving Memory of Adelita M. Craig (Services Update)

krtnradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelita M. Craig age 81 of Raton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Raton. She was born August 15, 1938, in Dixon, NM the daughter of Ignacio and Adela Branch-Maestas. Adelita was a retired nurse of many years in the hospitals in Las Cruces and Las Vegas retiring from the boy’s school in Springer. She married Carlos Craig in August 1962 and was married for 58 years. She was a member of St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, she volunteered her time at the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, the MCMC Auxiliary, and very active with the Relay for Life fundraising. She was very strong in her Catholic Faith and loved her family.

