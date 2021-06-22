Cancel
Miner, MO

No-cost healthcare given to local residents

By Leonna Heuring/Standard Democrat
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINER, Mo. — Operation Healthy Delta 2021 wrapped up on Monday its seven-day, no-cost healthcare service to Southeast Missouri residents in need. In partnership with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp., or DAEOC, in Portageville and the Shawnee Development Council in Cairo, Illinois, the Air National Guard provided provided no-cost medical services from June 15-21 across three sites of care: Miner Baptist Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Eastwood United Methodist Church in Caruthersville and Massac County High School in Metropolis, Illinois.

Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

