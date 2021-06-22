No-cost healthcare given to local residents
MINER, Mo. — Operation Healthy Delta 2021 wrapped up on Monday its seven-day, no-cost healthcare service to Southeast Missouri residents in need. In partnership with Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp., or DAEOC, in Portageville and the Shawnee Development Council in Cairo, Illinois, the Air National Guard provided provided no-cost medical services from June 15-21 across three sites of care: Miner Baptist Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Eastwood United Methodist Church in Caruthersville and Massac County High School in Metropolis, Illinois.standard-democrat.com