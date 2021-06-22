Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference
Live Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, June 23 at 4:00 pm ET. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT). Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and answering questions from investors.