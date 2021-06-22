Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.