Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Live Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, June 23 at 4:00 pm ET. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT). Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and answering questions from investors.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Energy Management#Energy Storage#Streetinsider Premium#Capstonegreenenergy Com#Cpst#The Company#Capstone Green Energy#Investor Relations#Sidoti Company#Cgrn#Microgrid Solutions#Hydrogen Energy Solutions#Fy21#Twitter#Linkedin#Facebook#Intentio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Financial Comparison: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) vs. ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals®Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021. Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the conference.
Businessaustinnews.net

Demand Brands (DMAN) To Present At Emerging Growth Conference July 21st

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), which markets under the brand name 'Lucky Chief' (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference, originally scheduled for the 7th, now on July 21st at 12 pm EST (http://www.emerginggrowth.com). The Company will be represented by its CEO Ian Dixon.
Energy Industrybizjournals

Generac expands solar energy offerings with acquisition

Generac Holdings Inc., the Waukesha-based parent of generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems, said Tuesday that it has purchased Chilicon Power LLC, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. The deal is expected to expand Generac's foray in the residential energy technology market and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Major Shareholder Sells 161,431 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head to Head Review

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Diamondback Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.32. 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Greenland Technologies To Present At Nomura's Industrials & New Energy Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) (" Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at Nomura's Industrials & New Energy Day conference being held virtually on June 29-30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current recommendations for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.
StocksInvestorPlace

STEM Stock Offers a Triple Play on Clean Energy, Storage and AI

Clean energy and software firm Stem (NYSE:STEM) bottomed at below $20 in the last month. Since that time, investors accumulated shares steadily. STEM stock posted a steady stream of corporate news updates. Are those eventful enough to justify buying the stock after it already rallied?. On June 15, Steam and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
Energy Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyzing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 34.0% of FuelCell Energy...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Analyzing TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership. Dividends. TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Solar Energy Solutions Market Energy Industry Rises in 2021 Top Key Players |- Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Canadian Solar

The global Solar Energy Solutions market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Solar Energy Solutions market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy