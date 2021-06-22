Chimera Investment (CIM) CFO to Step Down

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge”) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Bridge expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRDG.”