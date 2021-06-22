Cancel
Chimera Investment (CIM) CFO to Step Down

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) On June 22, 2021, Chimera Investment Corporation and Robert Colligan mutually agreed that Mr. Colligan will separate from employment with the Company, effective September 20, 2021. Mr. Colligan will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 22, 2021, and will assist with the transition through September 20, 2021.

