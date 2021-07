According to Valley News Live, a Moorhead couple, Jason and Shelly Blotsky, are offering a $1,500 reward in order to find an alleged dog murderer. It is reported that the couple's seemingly healthy seven-month-old Jack Russell Terrier, Dax, was likely poisoned, and died just hours after consuming some unknown substance. Though there is no certainty as to what happened to sweet Dax, it is terrifying to know there are people out to harm animals.