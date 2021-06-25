Second Sight Medical (EYES) Announces Proposed Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE), a leading operator of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.