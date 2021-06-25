Cancel
Economy

Second Sight Medical (EYES) Announces Proposed Offering, Size not Disclosed

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) ("Second Sight" or the "Company") a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

