Second Sight Medical (EYES) Announces Proposed Offering, Size not Disclosed
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) ("Second Sight" or the "Company") a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.