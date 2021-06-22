Talos Energy (TALO) Extends its Credit Facility To November 2024; Amends Borrowing Base
Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the completion of amendments to its reserves-based lending facility (the "credit facility"), including a significant maturity extension to November 2024. Following the amendments, Talos has minimal near-term debt maturities, strong liquidity and expects to be significantly free cash flow positive for the balance of 2021.