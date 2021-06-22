Cancel
Economy

Talos Energy (TALO) Extends its Credit Facility To November 2024; Amends Borrowing Base

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the completion of amendments to its reserves-based lending facility (the "credit facility"), including a significant maturity extension to November 2024. Following the amendments, Talos has minimal near-term debt maturities, strong liquidity and expects to be significantly free cash flow positive for the balance of 2021.

#Borrowing Base#Talo#Credit Facility#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Talos Energy Inc#The Company Rrb#Company#M A
