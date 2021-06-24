Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Toronto Blue Jays | Springer on return to lineup

Posted by 
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5mqs_0acHpYIT00

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer discusses his return from injury and being excited to get in the lineup

Posted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: How long should George Springer spend down in AAA?

Signing the most expensive contract in Blue Jays history at 6 years, $150 million, fans were excited to see what outfielder George Springer could bring to a roster that already featured a young core of homegrown talent with lots of potential in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Sporting a...
MLBTrentonian

Blue Jays star George Springer to play for Bisons this week in Rochester

George Springer will finally play in a competitive game as he tries to return to the Blue Jays after a long injury layoff. The three-time All-Star will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment with the Bisons on Tuesday when they start a six-game series in Rochester, manager Charlie Montoyo told the Toronto media prior to Friday night's game against Boston.
MLBstalberttoday.ca

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer to start rehab assignment with Bisons

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will start a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, the next step in his return from a strained right quadriceps that has kept him out of the lineup for much of the season. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said on a video conference Monday before the...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Tuesday night lineups; Aaron Judge returns

The New York Yankees travel to Buffalo to start a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at Sahlen Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Toronto is playing its home games in upstate New York due to Canadian border restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLBTrentonian

Bisons Notes: George Springer feels good; T.J. Zeuch to start for Blue Jays

George Springer is inching closer to a big league return, while T.J. Zeuch will get the ball in the Blue Jays' series finale against the Yankees. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer felt good after he played for the first time since May 2 in a rehab game for the Triple-A Bisons in Rochester on Tuesday night and will DH for the team on Wednesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Feels good after rehab appearance

Springer (quadriceps) "felt great" after appearing in a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Springer made his first rehab appearance Tuesday and played five innings in the field for the Triple-A club while going 0-for-4 at the plate. He'll serve as the designated hitter for Buffalo on Wednesday, and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that the team will see how the outfielder feels after the game before determining his next steps.
MLBwiartonecho.com

SPRINGER FORWARD: Blue Jays rally past Marlins in return of star outfielder

In some ways, he’s still the new guy — yes, the $150-million US superstar new guy — and, as such, George Springer has something to prove. So as much as the Jays’ centre fielder of the present — finally — and certainly the future would love to make an immediate impact with his new team, it may take some time.
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays' Springer returns vs. Marlins after missing last 44 games

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated outfielder George Springer off the injured list, the club announced Tuesday. Springer will hit fifth and play center field in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. It will be the first time he plays outfield in a Blue Jays uniform and his first major-league game since May 2.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Could be ready for weekend return

Springer (quadriceps) could travel with the team to Baltimore for the three-game series this weekend, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports. Springer began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and reportedly felt good after his first game action. Manager Charlie Montoyo was non-committal regarding Springer's return however, so his activation could still be some time away.
MLBnumberfire.com

Santiago Espinal not in Blue Jays' Tuesday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Espinal is being replaced at third base by Cavan Biggio against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. In 98 plate appearances this season, Espinal has a .278 batting average with a .692 OPS, 12 runs...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Rejoins Triple-A lineup

Springer (quadriceps) made his fifth rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, starting in center field while going 1-for-3 with two runs. Springer exited his fourth rehab game Saturday earlier than expected, but that was a result of poor weather in Rochester rather than the result of any setback with his strained right quad, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. He returned to the lineup Sunday to play seven innings in the outfield, and general manager Ross Atkins indicated that the Blue Jays will soon have to decide whether Springer is fit to return from the 10-day injured list this week. Though Springer has served as a leadoff man in each of his four games with Toronto this season, manager Charlie Montoyo hinted Sunday that the 31-year-old will most likely bat fifth or sixth in the lineup initially when he comes off the IL, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.
MLBaudacy.com

Springer finally healthy and joins Blue Jays' potent lineup

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder George Springer was in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday night for only his fifth game this year, and this time he hopes to stay awhile. The three-time All-Star began the season on the injured list because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. He played in four games after he returned in late April before going back on the IL.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Present with big club in Miami

Springer (quadriceps) rejoined the Blue Jays in Miami ahead of the team's two-game set with the Marlins, but it's unclear whether he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Springer isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks with his strained...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Activated, starting Tuesday

Springer (quad) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and bat fifth as the center fielder Tuesday against the Marlins, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. The Blue Jays have yet to release their Tuesday lineup, but Springer's place in it is already set. Springer has dealt with a right quad issue all season, only briefly returning for four games in late April before landing back on the IL since early May. While Springer served as an elite leadoff hitter during the majority of his seven seasons with Houston, he could see more time in the middle of Toronto's order, as Marcus Semien has settled in exceptionally atop the lineup.
MLBYardbarker

Springer's Return Can't Solve All the Blue Jays Problems

With a full count, George Springer extended his arms. He was behind on the pitch but had to defend Matt Harvey’s slider snapping away from the bottom corner of the zone. Springer bent his front knee, snapped his hips, and fought off the pitch. It was a defensive swing, but as the ball flew into the outfield, Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins broke into a sprint. Mullins would’ve run down the fly ball had the outfield wall not interrupted his chase, but instead, Springer raised his hand as he rounded first base to celebrate the third home run of his season.
MLBmidnorthmonitor.com

Blue Jays increasingly optimistic about summer return to Toronto

The idea of a cold beer, a warm summer night and an open roof at the Rogers Centre has felt so foreign for so long that it hardly seems like a real possibility. But with declining COVID-19 numbers and more Canadians becoming vaccinated for the virus, the Blue Jays are increasingly optimistic of a return to Toronto well before the end of summer.