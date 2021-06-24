Toronto Blue Jays | Springer on return to lineup

Springer (quadriceps) made his fifth rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, starting in center field while going 1-for-3 with two runs. Springer exited his fourth rehab game Saturday earlier than expected, but that was a result of poor weather in Rochester rather than the result of any setback with his strained right quad, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. He returned to the lineup Sunday to play seven innings in the outfield, and general manager Ross Atkins indicated that the Blue Jays will soon have to decide whether Springer is fit to return from the 10-day injured list this week. Though Springer has served as a leadoff man in each of his four games with Toronto this season, manager Charlie Montoyo hinted Sunday that the 31-year-old will most likely bat fifth or sixth in the lineup initially when he comes off the IL, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.