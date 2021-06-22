Hillsboro Police Log: June 7-13, 2021
This week's calls include: stolen parks equipment, an illegally purchased motorcycle and an extinguisher attack.
Monday, June 7
Officers arrested a man for assault II, strangulation, harassment, and disorderly conduct at a residence in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop after a follow-up investigation.
Officers arrested a man for trespassing on the abandoned Pier One Import property, 2482 N.W. 185th Ave.
Tuesday, June 8
Officers took a report of a theft at Hillsboro Parks Maintenance, 450 N.E. 53rd Ave. An unknown suspect entered the property, cut locks on vehicles, and stole thousands of dollars in tools and equipment.
Officers took a report of a theft at a residence in the 2000 block of Southeast 44th Avenue. A man returned home from a camping trip and discovered numerous items stolen from his apartment.
Wednesday, June 9
Officers took a report of a car prowl at the Staybridge Suites, 7715 N.E. Cherry Drive. An unknown suspect stole $5,000 worth of tools from a parked vehicle.
Officers took a report of a theft at Motosport Hillsboro, 809 N.E. 28th Ave. An unknown suspect purchased a motorcycle with fraudulent identification and bank information.
Thursday, June 10
Officers arrested a man at the Hawthorn Walk-In Center, 5420 N.E. Elam Young Pkwy., after he damaged signs and attempted to break the glass of the building with a fire extinguisher.
Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding warrants and for theft at Safeway, 2525 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy.
Friday, June 11
Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant on Southeast 13th Avenue near Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.
Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle at Blue Jay's Restaurant & Bar, 446 S.W. Baseline St. It was returned to the owner.
Saturday, June 12
Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 200 block of Southeast 18th Avenue.
A man was transported to a hospital in the 1000 block of Northeast Briarcreek Way on a mental hold.
Sunday, June 13
Officers arrested a woman for driving while suspended in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue following a traffic stop.
Officers took a report of a theft at Public Storage, 3075 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy. A television and other items were stolen from a storage unit.
Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.