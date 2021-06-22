Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: June 7-13, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

This week's calls include: stolen parks equipment, an illegally purchased motorcycle and an extinguisher attack.

Monday, June 7

Officers arrested a man for assault II, strangulation, harassment, and disorderly conduct at a residence in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop after a follow-up investigation.

Officers arrested a man for trespassing on the abandoned Pier One Import property, 2482 N.W. 185th Ave.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers took a report of a theft at Hillsboro Parks Maintenance, 450 N.E. 53rd Ave. An unknown suspect entered the property, cut locks on vehicles, and stole thousands of dollars in tools and equipment.

Officers took a report of a theft at a residence in the 2000 block of Southeast 44th Avenue. A man returned home from a camping trip and discovered numerous items stolen from his apartment.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers took a report of a car prowl at the Staybridge Suites, 7715 N.E. Cherry Drive. An unknown suspect stole $5,000 worth of tools from a parked vehicle.

Officers took a report of a theft at Motosport Hillsboro, 809 N.E. 28th Ave. An unknown suspect purchased a motorcycle with fraudulent identification and bank information.

Thursday, June 10

Officers arrested a man at the Hawthorn Walk-In Center, 5420 N.E. Elam Young Pkwy., after he damaged signs and attempted to break the glass of the building with a fire extinguisher.

Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding warrants and for theft at Safeway, 2525 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy.

Friday, June 11

Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant on Southeast 13th Avenue near Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.

Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle at Blue Jay's Restaurant & Bar, 446 S.W. Baseline St. It was returned to the owner.

Saturday, June 12

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 200 block of Southeast 18th Avenue.

A man was transported to a hospital in the 1000 block of Northeast Briarcreek Way on a mental hold.

Sunday, June 13

Officers arrested a woman for driving while suspended in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue following a traffic stop.

Officers took a report of a theft at Public Storage, 3075 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy. A television and other items were stolen from a storage unit.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

What are your thoughts?
