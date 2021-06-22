Forest Grove Police Log: June 4-10, 2021

This week's calls include: a sleepy deer, dialing a ride and a would-be motorcyclist.

Friday, June 4

Officers attempted to serve a stalking order to an individual to cease any contact with their roommate. While en route, it was reported the subject was having a medical emergency. When law enforcement and medical arrived, they became combative, assaulted an officer, spit on two officers, and kicked two paramedics. The subject was ultimately sedated, transported to a hospital, and eventually lodged at the jail.

Officers conducted a welfare check on an unoccupied apartment after neighbors advised strange noises could be heard inside. There was no evidence of forced entry nor anything out of place.

Officers took a report from a resident who had a dispute with a neighbor over driving habits and children playing in the area. It was a verbal argument only, but a report was filed in case tensions escalated.

Officers took a report of a deer that had bedded down in the yard and had been there for several hours. On contact, the deer did not wish to speak with law enforcement and left the location on foot.

Saturday, June 5

Officers responded to a report from a woman who said her ex-husband came to their apartment and struck her with a 2x4. During the investigation, however, it was determined the incident could not have occurred because he was attending National Guard training in Eastern Oregon. The woman was cited and released for initiating a false report.

A patrol officer stopped a motorist for driving erratically on 19th Avenue. The driver was arrested for DUII and later found to have twice the legal BAC limit.

Officers took a report from a resident who said a leaf blower and weed eater were stolen from a trailer over the weekend.

Sunday, June 6

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their son had thrown several items and was threatening them with a hammer and knife. After diffusing the situation, the son was taken into custody on a peace officer hold and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers took a call from a subject who requested an officer drive them to the Tillamook County line and then arrange for Tillamook County deputies to transport them home. The request was politely declined.

Monday, June 7

Officers responded to a report from a woman who said a prowler was lurking around her house. Following a search of the premises, her nephew was found hiding between a shed and fence, giving off an unmistakable odor. He advised he had been using marijuana outside when he saw his aunt's car pull up, prompting him to run and hide so as not to get in trouble. The juvenile was cited for minor in possession.

Officers took a report from a man who received a call from a "deputy" informing him of an outstanding warrant for his arrest because of alleged suspicious criminal activity. It was advised this is a common scam and law enforcement does not call to inform suspects of warrants, they just show up.

Officers took reports of a bag of concrete mix stolen from a resident's porch and the theft of tools and an air adapter from a business. Both incidents are under investigation.

Tuesday, June 8

A night shift officer stopped a motorist for speeding on Main Street. An unlicensed juvenile advised their parents had given them permission to drive. The mother was contacted and confirmed the information. It was explained, permission or not, unlicensed drivers are not qualified to drive. She was issued a citation.

Officers responded to a report from a convenience store employee who said a woman in the parking lot appeared to be slumped or passed out behind the wheel. The woman was not impaired, just tired. She was advised to have someone else drive her home.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked in an alleyway, possibly involved in drug activity. A man who was working on his truck. He was advised to move along, which he did without incident.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers took a report from a resident who said their vehicle had been stolen and advised it was not running right and the engine might "blow up." The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to two separate T-bone traffic crashes at two different intersections on Highway 47.

Officers responded to a report of multiple teenagers fighting with sticks in a park. The youths were play fighting and sparring. They were advised of park rules prohibiting such activity.

Officers took a report from a resident who said more than $2,000 was transferred from their bank account to an unknown person. The case is under investigation.

Thursday, June 10

A swing shift officer spotted a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant outside of a residence on Hawthorne Street. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said they returned home to find the locks had been changed, likely by their soon to-be-ex who was living at the location, and they had to break in through the window. It was advised the matter was civil and non-criminal in nature. Officers were called back to the home later after the soon-to-be ex returned with their new partner, which prompted a heated argument. All were advised of the civil situation they were in and agreed to separate for the night.

Officers responded to a report of a man in a hotel parking lot who appeared to be attempting to get on a motorcycle, but was showing signs of possible intoxication, barely able to even stand. He was advised to find alternative transportation, which he agreed to do.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

{loadposition sub-article-02}