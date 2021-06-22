Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Lamp x the CPL Present: A Book Club Walks Into a Bar

cambridgema.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're invited to our partnership book club, where the Cambridge Public Library, Lamplighter Brewing Co. and All She Wrote Bookstore team up to highlight contemporary works from marginalized voices. This June, we're hosting a queer-focused session of our book club by reading Time Is the Thing the Body Moves Through...

www.cambridgema.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Bookstore#Art#Cpl#Library Card#Lamplighter Brewing Co#Time#Minuteman Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & Literaturerivertonvillagelibrary.org

Book Club - Saturday, July 17

Back to the third Saturday of the month, July 17 is the next book club meeting. The group will talk about Sold on a Monday, by Kristina McMorris and published in 2018. McMorris was inspired to write this book after seeing a 1948 photo of children offered up for sale and reading a followup article. In her historical fiction, a reporter in 1931 snaps a similar photo, not intended for publication but which becomes a news item with devastating consequences.The book club meets from 10-11am in the community room of the Riverton Municipal Building. All interested people are welcome to attend. Books/audio can be obtained through the library. For further information please call 217-629-6353.Next book club meeting is August 21.
Books & Literaturerichardsontoday.com

Droids & Druids Book Club July 8

Adults and teens who love reading science fiction and fantasy are invited to take part in the Droids & Druids Book Club that meets monthly via Webex. The next discussion is Thursday, July 8 from 7:30-8:30 p.m., with the theme of “Trapped in Another World.”. Registration is required to attend;...
Books & LiteratureAthens News

Virtual Bandits Book Club/NCBC

"Virtual Bandits" is our online version of the Next Chapter Book Club, a reading group inclusive of developmentally disabled adults. If you want to join us, please register, making sure you provide an email address to which your invitation will be sent.
Books & LiteratureFrederick News-Post

Diverse Voices Book Club on Zoom

For ages 16 - adult. Join us for a monthly book discussion focusing on a diverse author's work. Each month we will select a young or new adult title written by an author from a diverse background so we can learn from others' perspectives. Our June selection is "Felix Ever After" by Kacen Callender. This book discussion will take place through Zoom. Registration required. Visit site for details.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Book Club

We’re excited to announce that the graphic novel In Waves by AJ Dungo has been selected for our first-ever Comic-Con@Home Book Club! This poignant and visually stunning novel has been described as “Craig Thompson's Blankets meets William Finnegan's Barbarian Days.” Dungo seamlessly weaves together the tale of his partner’s prolonged battle with cancer with the history of surfing. Part autobiography, part history, In Waves is a beautifully rendered tale of how we move through the world and the impact we have on others.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain Public Library will host a Walking Book Club this July

NEW BRITAIN – A Walking Book Club will be hosted by the New Britain Public Library in July. The first ever Walking Book Club will take its first steps at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 through Walnut Hill Park and participants are encouraged to take part of the event to discuss books while meeting new people, getting fresh air, and exercising.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Three books to listen to as you drive, walk, fold laundry

--"The Passenger: How a Travel Writer Learned to Love Cruises & Other Lies from a Sinking Ship" Despite its silly subtitle, Chaney Kwak's memoir of his harrowing voyage on the cruise ship Viking Sky is beautifully written and astutely observed. On March 23, 2019, the vessel - with 1,373 crew, staff and passengers aboard - lost its engines off Norway's treacherous Hustadvika coast in the midst of 87 mph winds and 60-foot swells. Lacking power, the ship was driven shoreward toward rocks, rolling and pitching so uncontrollably it nearly capsized. The passengers were not happy. ("Hell has no fury like a First World traveler slightly inconvenienced," Kwak observes.) In a surreal microcosm of global reality, the staff, drawn from the world's poorest countries and in mortal danger, continued to cater to the well-heeled passengers' every need. The possibility of death leads Kwak to reflect on his family's history as immigrant Koreans, on his deteriorating relationship with his longtime partner and on his life. Keong Sim narrates the book in a serene, resonant voice, capturing the author's wry humor and feelings of awe and fatalism. This is a marvelous book, superbly delivered. (Blackstone, Unabridged, 3½ hours)
Centreville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Dr. Toughlove’s Book Club

Join Carol Franks-Randall, EdD, retired educator and children’s book author, living in Centreville, each month as she writes children’s book reviews as Dr. Toughlove, one of the protagonists in her first book, “Jamal and Me.” Check out her website at https://carolfranksrandall.com. Summer is officially here, so Dr. Toughlove has decided...
Books & Literaturereportertoday.com

Nonfiction Book Club: Nomadland by Jessica Bruder

SEEKONK, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The discussion will take place at the picnic table behind the library, or feel free to bring your own chair. In case of rain, the meeting will take place in the large meeting room, with socially distanced seating. The title is available digitally through Overdrive, or you may pick up a print copy at the library.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

The Knowsley social presents Hot Water Comedy Club

6:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 7:00pm) Paul Smith, Andy Adkins,Freddy Quinne, and Brennan Reece bring one of the UK's funniest comedy clubs to the Big Top @The Knowsley Social this June. Info: Unforseen Circumstances. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for...
Books & Literaturevisitsarasota.com

Popcorn Book Club: THE BFG

William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library's Popcorn Book Club will feature a classic children's novel, The BFG by Roald Dahl, in celebration of our centennial! Register at the beginning of the month and pick your Popcorn Book Club To Go Kit exclusively at William H.Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library! Then join us at then end of the month as we get together via Zoom to discuss and play trivia. Please check out our Calendar at https://www.scgov.net/Library, select Library Events and Filter by Virtual Events location to find Zoom programs and Register for this program.
Books & LiteratureJamestown Press

Book club, trivia night scheduled at library

Third- and fourth-graders are invited to discuss “Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat” by Johnny Marciano and Emily Chenoweth during a book club at 3:30 p.m. July 14 at the library, 26 North Road. The book is about Klawde, a cruel, cunning and brilliant feline who is not your basic cat....
Musicskiddle.com

Online Music Club presents Tomorrow Bird

The excellent Tomorrow Bird will be performing at our Online Music Club on Thursday 8th July at 8pm. The excellent Tomorrow Bird will be performing at our Online Music Club on Thursday 8th July at 8pm. Tomorrow Bird is a British acoustic duo comprising of solo artist Jen Bird and Simon Driscoll from the folk- rock band, Burnt Tomorrow. Drawing influences from bands such as The Civil Wars, their haunting melodies and heart-felt lyrics have transfixed audiences and marked them out as a band to watch!
Books & Literaturecase.edu

CWRU LaunchNET Summer Book Club

CWRU LaunchNET will host a virtual summer book club through which participants will read It’s About Damn Time by Arlan Hamilton. There will be two book club meetings. Participants will discuss parts one through three Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. The second meeting will cover parts four through eight Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

Grady Hendrix has written a superb new novel about a women’s book club battling to save their small town from a mysterious newcomer. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires is a supernatural thriller set in the 1990s that highlights life in a small Southern town that is seemingly set in its ways. When a newcomer turns up in town with his white van parked in front of his elderly aunt’s house, most of the town are relieved that he has come to take care of her. One of the people not convinced: Patricia Campbell.
Entertainmentcapenews.net

Cape Playhouse To Present 'Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill'

Broadway’s Rema Webb will step into the spotlight as Billie Holiday in the Cape Playhouse’s upcoming production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”. The production will be presented from July 14 though 24 on an outdoor stage as a continued safety precaution for audiences and artists. The Playhouse lawn, on the 22-acre campus of the Cape Cod Center for The Arts, will serve as the Playhouse’s theatrical home this summer. Limited capacity, general admission lawn seating will be available. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early and bring a picnic. Wine will be available at the Playhouse concessions. The performance will begin just before sunset.
Madison, WImadison

Walk this way: ‘America’s Walking Club’ brings conventions back to Madison

Mass gatherings like conferences and conventions were among the first events canceled as the coronavirus took hold last spring, and tourism managers have long anticipated that they’d be among the last to return. But while corporate travel could remain below pre-pandemic levels for years, Madison is about to see its first convention since last spring’s lockdowns, thanks to a few hundred walking enthusiasts from across the country.
Hermiston, OREast Oregonian

Hermiston library’s book club to discuss ‘Afterlife’

HERMISTON — A Time Magazine Must-Read Book of 2020 described as “ravishing and heartfelt” is the topic of the upcoming Bookminders, the Hermiston Public Library book club. The group will discuss “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. The gathering is Tuesday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. downstairs in the library meeting room,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy