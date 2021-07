Pride is the promotion of self-love, dignity, and equality towards LGBTQ+ people.. Pride Month is an annual celebration to commemorate the series of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. According to Wikipedia, the Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. As a memorial for the event, Pride events are hosted during this month to recognize the impact the LGBTQ+ community has on the world.