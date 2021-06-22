Cancel
Commercial District Recovery Plan Check-In Meeting

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join the City and the City's consultants for an overview of findings and open discussion related to Phase 1 of the state's Local Rapid Recovery Program. This program aims to revitalize commercial districts, respond to the effects of COVID-19 on local businesses, and prioritize actions and strategies within Cambridge and communities across the state.

