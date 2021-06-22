Commercial District Recovery Plan Check-In Meeting

A proposed "urban renewal district" on Boise's State Street could go up for a vote in October, reports Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. "City officials and Boise’s urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corporation, have said for years the district is the key to upgrading State Street with the infrastructure and mixed-use development necessary to support public transportation." Matt Edmond, Director of Parking Mobility for CCDC, said the district would "deliver private development with significant public benefit" and "told city council Tuesday the bulk of the investments from the district will go toward transportation upgrades, but landscaping, bringing in local businesses with mixed-use developments and affordable housing are also priorities." Carmel writes that "[a] market analysis of the proposed district estimates 1,100 single family homes, 2,600 multi-family units, 362,000 square feet of retail, 50,000 square feet of office space and potentially a small hotel will come to the district in the next twenty years."