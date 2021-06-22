UPDATE: Bank of America (BAC) PT Raised to $46 at Credit Suisse on 2023 Roll

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.