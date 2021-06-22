Cancel
Cherokee County, NC

Daughter shares special memories of ‘Cold Cash’

Cherokee Scout
 17 days ago

Grape Creek – Family and friends have said goodbye to a Cherokee County titan who died last week. Stephen “Cold Cash” Coleman died June 7 at the age of 69 following a battle with COVID-19. Coleman was well known as an automobile salesman, working at several local dealerships over a 27-year career. He also was involved in local politics, serving as chairman of the Cherokee County Republican Party and making an unsuccessful run for the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners in 2019.

