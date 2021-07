Almost every trainer will tell you to incorporate strength training into your workout routine. Strength training does a lot more for your body than just a leaner physique; it can strengthen your bones, help build better balance, and burn off calories. According to the American Cancer Society, “As you gain muscle, your body begins to burn calories more easily, making it easier to control your weight.” If you have less muscle, your body will have less mitochondria, an organelle in the body that is responsible for energy burning, and can result in a weakened metabolism.