Air Force Flightlines Are Under Threat From Drones And It Wants Your Ideas On How To Protect Them

By Brett Tingley
thedrive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFWERX initiative is reaching out to industry for ideas on how to protect its flightlines from drone incursions and more. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is asking for outside ideas on how to secure its flightlines at permanent and temporary air bases both at home and abroad. AFWERX, a USAF program aimed at bringing innovation and entrepreneurs to Air Force programs, has announced a set of challenges as part of its Revolutionizing USAF Flightline Operations initiative. The challenge seeks proposals for new ideas related to flightline security operations, including the increasingly pressing goal of neutralizing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that intrude into these highly sensitive areas.

www.thedrive.com
