Fishers, IN

Fishers Parks receives KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusion Certification

fishers.in.us
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishers Parks has partnered with KultureCity to ensure that the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (NPD AMP), Fishers AgriPark, Fishers Maker Playground, and special events at the city’s 25 parks are sensory inclusive and welcoming for all. The KultureCity initiative promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all guests. Fishers has also taken the next step and will make the weeklong Spark!Fishers festival, kicking off today, sensory inclusive by having trained staff on site, sensory bags available, sensory viewing locations for the parade and fireworks, and KultureCity’s SAVE (Sensory Activation Vehicle).

