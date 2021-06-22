Rev. G.W. Major, age 75, of Dawsonville, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born in 1945, to the late L.C. and Addie Major. He was a member and home preacher of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA. G.W. enjoyed woodworking and his little dog, Sophie. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Walter and Addie Mae, and nephew, Eddie Chester.