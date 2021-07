The world is opening up to travel once again and what better way to put a dent in your travel bucket list than with a world cruise from one of the world’s top luxury cruise lines. Regent Seven Seas has announced a new world cruise itinerary which spans five months, 66 ports of call, 31 countries, four continents, 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites and 34,500 total nautical miles. Setting sail in January of 2024, Seven Seas Mariner will embark from Miami, Florida on one of the most epic cruises available. Here are the details!