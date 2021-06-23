Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Animal Friends of the Valleys Shelter chosen as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside County-based Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV), part of the NBC4 Clear the Shelters family of animal shelters, has been selected as a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto of District 67 and the California Association of Nonprofits. The organization will be honored by state senators and assembly members for its significant contributions to the communities it serves.

