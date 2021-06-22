Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Buy Your Dream House in Bear Valley Springs - 24 Homes now for Sale

Posted by 
Anne Bonfert
Anne Bonfert
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCZB9_0acHXNG600
Foothills SunsetBen Hoskyn/ Unsplash

Bear Valley Springs in Kern County is located in the Tehachapi Mountains and is a guarded-gate community with a long history. The original idea of this place was to create a second home destination for people on holidays where families could spend their weekends or off days. But this concept changed with time and the second-home owners turned into full-time residents. Counting today approximately 3,000 homes.

The private community has lots of activities and amenities to offer. There is a Country Club, a Golf Course, a few tennis courts, a rifle range, and other clubs. One can go swimming or explore the region on countless horse trails. Lakes and the wide-open wilderness invite people to explore nature.

About 35,000 people live in the greater Tehachapi area and Bear Valley Springs is having estimately 7,500 inhabitants. The elevation on which the community is located varies from just over 4,000 feet to just under 7,000 feet. The mountain ranges surrounding Bear Valley Springs go up to 8,000 feet.

53 lots were listed for sale on June 16, 2021. These lots offer a piece of land varying between 0.91 of an acre up to over 30 acres per lot. This is a lot of space to create your own dream home. All of these lots have already paved roads, water lines, and powerlines. Some of them have natural gas and public sewer while others use septic tanks and propane.

For those not wanting to start from the ground there are many complete houses for sale as well. In June there were 24 homes listed for sale. These offers are interesting to those who can't wait to move into a new home as quickly as possible.

If you need more convincing before heading out to Bear Valley Springs here are more facts about the region. The Kern County and its stunning mountains are a refuge to countless animal species. Bears, deer, foxes, and wild cats are often to be seen up there. Bird watchers will love the birdlife out there and end up standing at the same spot for hours following the feathered friends with their binoculars.

The seasons in Bear Valley Springs let the community shrink and grow throughout the year. In the snowy winter months, a lot fewer people live out here than in the comfortable warm summer months when this region is much cooler than most of its hot surroundings.

Colorful wildflower fields, stunning hikes on the surrounding mountains, and hues of orange on the sky during these spectacular sunset hours are what you can expect to see on a daily basis when moving to the beautiful community of Bear Valley Springs!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Anne Bonfert

Anne Bonfert

536
Followers
166
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a traveler. Photographer. Writer. Teacher. Skydiving instructor. Adventure enthusiast. Nature lover. And fell in love with the African continent. My stories go around travel, nature and all kinds of adventurous activities.

 https://mydreamofafrica.wordpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Bear Valley Springs, CA
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
City
Valley Springs, CA
City
Orange, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Bears#Dream House#A Country Club#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boulder City, NVPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Where the Mighty Colorado Rivers Forms a Water Paradise - Lake Mead National Recreation Area

The Colorado River is crossing many states on its way to the ocean and cuts through endless miles of wilderness. Dams, lakes, rough terrain, and mainly vast desert landscapes are where the river is passing through. And all along with these spectacular landscapes, many protected areas have been created in an effort of preserving this unique ecosystem as much as possible.
Supai, AZPosted by
Anne Bonfert

A Turquoise Blue Oasis in the Middle of the Desert - Havasu Falls

The world-known Grand Canyon is pulling thousands and thousands of visitors each year who just want to stand on the edge and look into the world's largest canyon. But the Grand Canyon National Park has more to offer than just steep cliffs, rocky terrain, and endless beauty. You might not see it from some viewpoints but there is water in this seemingly lifeless world. Deep down in the canyon, the majestic Colorado River is making its way through gorges and around boulders.
Shoshone, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

In Search for Solitude in the Nopah Range Wilderness

In times when crowds being avoided at all costs and people are striving back to a life away from the busy cities more and more national parks and wilderness areas are pushing into focus. In an effort to escape the hustle and bustle of the city lots of people seek solitude on their vacations days.
Kern County, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Stallion Springs - Homes for Sale

Are you looking for a new home? A new place to live in, a new area to explore? Many are on the lookout for a new home and most popular are these days the places more in the countryside. People are trying to avoid crowds and meeting too many people at once. If this is the case for you, you should look into the community of Stallion Springs.
Tehachapi, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Roaming in the Wilderness of Tehachapi Mountain Park

On the road in Kern CountyBrian Wangenheim/ Unsplash. Are you looking for another destination for your vacation days? The holidays are fast approaching and you still don't know where to go on a new adventure? Kern County has many beautiful parks and wilderness areas to offer if you're into mountains, nature, and breathtaking views.
Kern County, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Climbing Piute Peak in Sequoia National Forest

The Sequoia National Forest is a popular tourist destination not only for hikers but many adventure seekers. Throughout the park, one can go kayaking, biking, fishing, and many other adventures. But hikers especially get to their reward over here. Countless hiking trails available for endless exploring and many peaks open for a climb invite the mountain climbers for a vacation.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Spending a Day at the River Walk Park in Bakersfield

On hot summer days, people are searching for a relaxing place preferable on the water. Most beaches seem to be overcrowded already in springtime and early summer. That is why it is a better idea to spend the holidays inland and rather look for National Parks and lovely parks in cities to relax and rewind.
Lake Isabella, CAPosted by
Anne Bonfert

Where the Mighty Kern River Forms a Lake

In the heart of the Kern River Valley is California's best-kept secret. While most of California's beaches are already crowded and booked out for the entire summer season you should consider going inland for your vacation. This place is just three hours north of Los Angeles and a great place to spend your holidays or just a weekend getaway.

Comments / 1

Community Policy