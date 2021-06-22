Buy Your Dream House in Bear Valley Springs - 24 Homes now for Sale

Foothills Sunset Ben Hoskyn/ Unsplash

Bear Valley Springs in Kern County is located in the Tehachapi Mountains and is a guarded-gate community with a long history. The original idea of this place was to create a second home destination for people on holidays where families could spend their weekends or off days. But this concept changed with time and the second-home owners turned into full-time residents. Counting today approximately 3,000 homes.

The private community has lots of activities and amenities to offer. There is a Country Club, a Golf Course, a few tennis courts, a rifle range, and other clubs. One can go swimming or explore the region on countless horse trails. Lakes and the wide-open wilderness invite people to explore nature.

About 35,000 people live in the greater Tehachapi area and Bear Valley Springs is having estimately 7,500 inhabitants. The elevation on which the community is located varies from just over 4,000 feet to just under 7,000 feet. The mountain ranges surrounding Bear Valley Springs go up to 8,000 feet.

53 lots were listed for sale on June 16, 2021. These lots offer a piece of land varying between 0.91 of an acre up to over 30 acres per lot. This is a lot of space to create your own dream home. All of these lots have already paved roads, water lines, and powerlines. Some of them have natural gas and public sewer while others use septic tanks and propane.

For those not wanting to start from the ground there are many complete houses for sale as well. In June there were 24 homes listed for sale. These offers are interesting to those who can't wait to move into a new home as quickly as possible.

If you need more convincing before heading out to Bear Valley Springs here are more facts about the region. The Kern County and its stunning mountains are a refuge to countless animal species. Bears, deer, foxes, and wild cats are often to be seen up there. Bird watchers will love the birdlife out there and end up standing at the same spot for hours following the feathered friends with their binoculars.

The seasons in Bear Valley Springs let the community shrink and grow throughout the year. In the snowy winter months, a lot fewer people live out here than in the comfortable warm summer months when this region is much cooler than most of its hot surroundings.

Colorful wildflower fields, stunning hikes on the surrounding mountains, and hues of orange on the sky during these spectacular sunset hours are what you can expect to see on a daily basis when moving to the beautiful community of Bear Valley Springs!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.