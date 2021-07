Northwest Collegiate and Technical Academy’s English Language Arts Department held a Literacy Day on May 11. The teachers representing Northwest ELA Department are Tracy Brinkley, department chairwoman; Kenya Clemonts, Jose Cipriano and Darlicia Pope. Jacquelyn Ruffin-Pittman, media specialist for Northwest, collaborated with the ELA Department for its request on finding a fun and safe way to teach by using “Learning Tents.” The ELA Department received a $1,536.80 literacy grant from Bright Ideas, which was endowed by The Halifax Electric Company, according to a press release. The grant was written for students and teachers to be able to have class outside and use educational and recreational activities.