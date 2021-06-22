Historic Tyrone Town House Survey Approved

Residents and property owners in Tyrone Township will very soon have a survey in front of them asking what they think should be done with the Old Historic Town House. The Town House dates back to the 1800s and was moved it its current location, the site of the old township offices on Center Road in 1976. When the township sold that building and moved its office to its new location in 2019, the Old Town House remained. Though it needs serious work and repairs, community interest in saving it, and with it, its link to the past, has grown over the past few months. Last week, the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees set forth on creating a survey for residents. Supervisor Mike Cunningham said that a couple township officials got together with their planner who has experience creating professional surveys and drafted one up.