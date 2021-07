Many households had cooks in Manila, where I grew up, so I never really learned how to cook there. Here in America, I have learned to prepare many dishes well, so my husband and I rarely go out to eat. When we do, it is to celebrate a special occasion. And it is not just about food. When we were RVing, each campground gave us a majestic mountain, a flowing river, a refreshing lake, a sunny beach, et cetera as a backdrop. We have come to define a good dining experience as something unique, not just because of the food but also because of the place.