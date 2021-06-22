Cancel
Economy

On-demand delivery platform Gopuff builds infrastructure for expansion

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGopuff is acquiring a routing technology provider and a Kentucky liquor store chain as it eyes growth across the U.S. and beyond. The on-demand delivery platform, which specializes in fulfilling “instant needs” orders such as CPG, food and beverages in as little as minutes, has entered into an agreement to acquire rideOS, a San Francisco-based start-up that builds proprietary technology for advanced routing, on-demand dispatch, and fleet optimization. According to Gopuff, rideOS’ solutions and employees will help it accelerate innovation, power multi-modal deliveries, and continually reduce delivery times.

