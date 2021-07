There are many ways in which our academic education fails to prepare us for what awaits post graduation, but one of the most consequential shortcomings is in how ill-equipped most young people are to handle their personal finances. I recently had the chance to speak with Armita Hosseini, an author and entrepreneur out of Toronto, Canada. Another female founder, she’s made financial education her mission at a young age, and given how many people leave school unprepared for the financial realities of the world, it’s education that is much needed.