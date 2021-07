As Sr. Vice President & GM of Oracle's Service Clouds, Chris leads the continued transformation of CX space. A resilient retail industry ready to thrive emerged from one of the most tumultuous years in history. Small boutiques that operated for decades with no more than a cash register have had to adopt new digital technologies to connect with and retain customers. Large retailers that traditionally relied on in-person shopping are now some of the fastest-growing e-commerce categories. In 2019, only 3.2% of the $777 billion in food and beverages purchased were bought online. By the summer of 2020, 68% of customers were ordering groceries online for home delivery.