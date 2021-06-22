Cancel
U.S. retailers need 330 million sq. ft. of DC space built in four years to meet demand

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 190 million sq. ft. of industrial warehouse space is expected to be delivered this year and more than half of it is spoken for. Unless construction picks up, scads of brands that arrived late at the omnichannel banquet will remain hungry. To satisfy the high demand for home-delivered goods...

chainstoreage.com
