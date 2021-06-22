U.S. retailers need 330 million sq. ft. of DC space built in four years to meet demand

Avon, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $12.154 million. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay, and Brad Canova of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Christmas Tree Shops in Avon. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.875 million. Christmas Tree Shops is a retail condominium located at 15 Stockwell Dr. Christmas Tree Shops occupies a 35,528 s/f building, that is the anchor tenant to a larger retail center on an 8.78-acre parcel. In addition to Christmas Tree Shops, the center is home to a New Balance Factory Store, a single tenant Dunkin Donuts, and Party City. Christmas Tree Shops has been at this location since 1997, and recently executed both their first and second lease renewals. Christmas Tree Shops has six years remaining on their triple net lease with four, five-year renewal options. The lease features a rare 20% increase in the first renewal option, 10% increases in the second and third renewal options, and fair market rent in the fourth renewal option. The free-standing property is located on Stockwell Dr., one of southeastern Massachusetts’ primary home store trade areas. Surrounding home store tenants include, Home Depot, Ikea, Jordan’s Furniture, Floor & Décor, Costco, The Tile Shop, Blinds to Go, and Stone Showcase of New England.