Facebook launching a new visual search tool to help Instagram shoppers better use the platform to find what they want to buy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the new feature in a live audio room on Facebook, explaining that the company is still in the early development stages of building the camera-based research tool. The new feature resembles competitors Snapchat and Pinterest visual search operations, both of which have heavily invested in over the years. Instagram expects that the visual search tool will be able to provide shoppers with multiple options of similar products, while also alerting them where it could be available on the app. It is said that the camera feature will allow the user to find products using their cameras or images directly from their camera roll.