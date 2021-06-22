Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Former Coyote Drew Dallas leads Hutchinson to NJCAA Championship

ksal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Dallas knew his oldest son Drew was destined to be a successful football coach at an early age. “He was in the first grade in Ottawa and I came home and he had three plays drawn up on a napkin,” said Dallas, who later served as head coach at Kansas Wesleyan for 17 seasons. “He said ‘hey dad what do you think of these plays?’ He had the players, he had blocking schemes on them – I told Kelly (his wife) those plays make sense and I think they’d work.’

www.ksal.com
