Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

A more robust memory device for AI systems

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team from Northwestern Engineering and the University of Messina in Italy have developed a new magnetic memory device that could lead to faster, more robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. Composed of antiferromagnetic materials, the memory technology is immune to external magnetic fields and could one day improve a variety of computing systems, including AI hardware, cryptocurrency mining, and space exploration programs.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Memory#Memory Bandwidth#Random Access Memory#Gps Satellites#Northwestern Engineering#The University Of Messina#Artificial Intelligence#Nature Communications#Mram#Afm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Software
Related
Cell Phonesmobihealthnews.com

Roundup: HealthCerts issuance starts in Singapore, LG Electronic's AI-enabled x-ray devices and more briefs

Visa centre BLS International issues digital health certificates in Singapore. India-listed visa application centre BLS International has recently partnered with Singaporean tech firm Knowledge Catalyst to issue digital health certificates for passengers travelling to and from Singapore. Developed by Singapore's Government Technology Agency and Ministry of Health, the health pass...
Technologyaithority.com

Viavi Enables Critical Airborne System Testing From a Single Device

New Viavi Avx-10k Flight Line Test Solution on Display at Aea International 2021. Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device. The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics and airframes manufacturing, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).
EngineeringEurekAlert

Trustworthy AI: Transparency, robustness, sustainability

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) On July 5-7, Skoltech will host the 2nd International Conference on the Sustainability of AI Technologies "Trustworthy AI: Transparency, Robustness, Sustainability" in a hybrid format. The most modern trends in the development of systems using ML technologies, NLP, deep learning, and processing of...
Softwareaithority.com

AnyVision Announces Biometric Access Control And Security Camera AI Software For Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoCs To Deliver Active Security Systems

AnyVision’s Recognition AI software running on Ambarella’s CVflow® SoCs transforms passive cameras into active security systems with greater accuracy, faster processing and lower cost. AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company today announced the availability of new AI software designed to run on Ambarella’s CV2x family of edge AI vision SoCs,...
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Inconspicuous Adversarial Patches for Fooling Image Recognition Systems on Mobile Devices

Deep learning based image recognition systems have been widely deployed on mobile devices in today's world. In recent studies, however, deep learning models are shown vulnerable to adversarial examples. One variant of adversarial examples, called adversarial patch, draws researchers' attention due to its strong attack abilities. Though adversarial patches achieve high attack success rates, they are easily being detected because of the visual inconsistency between the patches and the original images. Besides, it usually requires a large amount of data for adversarial patch generation in the literature, which is computationally expensive and time-consuming. To tackle these challenges, we propose an approach to generate inconspicuous adversarial patches with one single image. In our approach, we first decide the patch locations basing on the perceptual sensitivity of victim models, then produce adversarial patches in a coarse-to-fine way by utilizing multiple-scale generators and discriminators. The patches are encouraged to be consistent with the background images with adversarial training while preserving strong attack abilities. Our approach shows the strong attack abilities in white-box settings and the excellent transferability in black-box settings through extensive experiments on various models with different architectures and training methods. Compared to other adversarial patches, our adversarial patches hold the most negligible risks to be detected and can evade human observations, which is supported by the illustrations of saliency maps and results of user evaluations. Lastly, we show that our adversarial patches can be applied in the physical world.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Nvidia soups up its HGX AI supercomputer platform with faster chips, more bandwidth and direct memory access

Nvidia Corp. is turbocharging its Nvidia HGX artificial intelligence supercomputing platform with some major enhancements to its compute, networking and storage performance. Nvidia HGX AI is an architecture for server platforms that’s designed to power high-performance computing workloads. It fuses up to 16 of Nvidia’s most powerful graphics processing units with technologies such as Infiniband networking NVLink.
BusinessTechCrunch

DevOps platform JFrog acquires AI-based IoT and connected device security specialist Vdoo for $300M

Sunnyvale-based, Israeli-founded JFrog is publicly traded on Nasdaq, where it went public last September, and currently it has a market cap of $4.65 billion. Vdoo, meanwhile, had raised about $70 million from investors that include NTT, Dell, GGV and Verizon (disclaimer: Verizon owns TechCrunch), and when we covered its most recent funding round, we estimated that the valuation was somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, making this a decent return.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Operating System — Memory Management

Memory Management is the process of managing computer memory, moving processes between main memory and disk to boost the overall performance of the system. It is vitally important as it helps OS to keep track of every memory location, including allocating memory and freeing it. In this article, I am...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

What is Auditability for AI Systems?

Up until recently, we accepted the “black box” narrative surrounding AI as a necessary evil that could not be extrapolated away from AI as a concept. We understood that tradeoffs were sometimes necessary to achieve performance accuracy at the expense of transparency and explainability. Fortunately, there have been advancements in...
CollegesNewswise

Aalto University joins Swedish WASP research program on AI and autonomous systems

Newswise — Aalto University begins collaboration with Swedish universities in the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). Aalto has been accepted into the program thanks to its strong expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems and its decades of experience in world-class AI research. Today, Aalto coordinates the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence (FCAI) which brings together top AI research in Finland, involving also the University of Helsinki and the Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT).
SoftwareThe Jewish Press

Study: AI System Users Prefer Warmth Over Competence

Spotify or Apple Music? Waze or Google Maps? Alexa or Siri?. Consumers choose between artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems every day. How exactly do they choose which systems to use? Considering the amount of money and efforts spent on AI performance enhancement, one might expect competence and capability to drive users’ choices.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market to Register Robust Growth at 7.1% CAGR, Remote Health Monitoring Trend to Remain Key Driver, Reports Absolute Market Insights

The cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the 2020-2029 period, as cardiovascular diseases incidences witness a steady growth globally, and treatment shifts to remote monitoring of installed devices. Cardiovascular diseases including heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease result in 17.9 million deaths worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, co-morbidities like obesity, strokes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol are also on the rise globally, indicating a likely increase in the spread of heart disease over the forecast period.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

More WD storage devices affected by weird security issues

Cybersecurity researchers have unearthed a remote code execution flaw in Western Digital network-attached storage (NAS) devices that run MyCloud OS 3, an operating system no longer supported by the company. Reporting on the findings of researchers Radek Domanski and Pedro Ribeiro, Brian Krebs writes that WD claims the vulnerability was...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

AI Startup Cerebras Systems Makes Boyden First General Counsel

Rebecca Boyden joined Cerebras from Broadcom Inc. Artificial intelligence company Cerebras Systems has named former Broadcom Inc. lawyer Rebecca Boyden as its first vice president and general counsel. Boyden, who was most recently Broadcom’s vice president of corporate finance and deputy general counsel before that, started with Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Cerebras...
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

How AI Benefits EHR Systems

As AI continues to make waves across the medical ecosystem, its foray into the world of EHR has been interesting. This is obviously because of the countless benefits both systems offer. Now, imagine you use a basic EHR for patients. One patient is administered an MRI contrast agent before the scan. What you may not know is that they are prone to an allergy or conditions that could cause the dye to negatively affect the patient. Perhaps the data was in the patient's EHR but was buried so deep that it would have been impossible to look for it specifically.
Engineeringarxiv.org

An Explainable AI System for the Diagnosis of High Dimensional Biomedical Data

Alfred Ultsch, Jörg Hoffmann, Maximilian Röhnert, Malte Von Bonin, Uta Oelschlägel, Cornelia Brendel, Michael C. Thrun. Typical state of the art flow cytometry data samples consists of measures of more than 100.000 cells in 10 or more features. AI systems are able to diagnose such data with almost the same accuracy as human experts. However, there is one central challenge in such systems: their decisions have far-reaching consequences for the health and life of people, and therefore, the decisions of AI systems need to be understandable and justifiable by humans. In this work, we present a novel explainable AI method, called ALPODS, which is able to classify (diagnose) cases based on clusters, i.e., subpopulations, in the high-dimensional data. ALPODS is able to explain its decisions in a form that is understandable for human experts. For the identified subpopulations, fuzzy reasoning rules expressed in the typical language of domain experts are generated. A visualization method based on these rules allows human experts to understand the reasoning used by the AI system. A comparison to a selection of state of the art explainable AI systems shows that ALPODS operates efficiently on known benchmark data and also on everyday routine case data.
Electronicslifewire.com

More Future Devices May Have Samsung S Pen Capabilities

Samsung’s S Pen reportedly is coming to more Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the future. According to SamMobile, the company will add S Pen compatibility to upcoming high-end Galaxy smartphones, further expanding the list of devices that you can use the popular stylus with. Last week, the new Samsung Galaxy Z...
Industryarxiv.org

Physics-Informed Graph Learning for Robust Fault Location in Distribution Systems

The rapid growth of distributed energy resources potentially increases power grid instability. One promising strategy is to employ data in power grids to efficiently respond to abnormal events (e.g., faults) by detection and location. Unfortunately, most existing works lack physical interpretation and are vulnerable to the practical challenges: sparse observation, insufficient labeled datasets, and stochastic environment. We propose a physics-informed graph learning framework of two stages to handle these challenges when locating faults. Stage- I focuses on informing a graph neural network (GNN) with the geometrical structure of power grids; stage-II employs the physical similarity of labeled and unlabeled data samples to improve the location accuracy. We provide a random walk-based the underpinning of designing our GNNs to address the challenge of sparse observation and augment the correct prediction probability. We compare our approach with three baselines in the IEEE 123-node benchmark system, showing that the proposed method outperforms the others by significant margins, especially when label rates are low. Also, we validate the robustness of our algorithms to out-of-distribution-data (ODD) due to topology changes and load variations. Additionally, we adapt our graph learning framework to the IEEE 37-node test feeder and show high location performance with the proposed training strategy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy