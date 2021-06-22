Migraines Tied to Higher Odds for Complications in Pregnancy

I have never been fond of going to doctors, but have recently decided to urge my Primary Care Physician to schedule me to see a neurologist. My migraines have been occurring more frequently and lasting for far longer spans - several days to several weeks. My migraine doesn't make me throw up or put me in the hospital. My migraine is a constant pain throughout my head which sometimes is so severe that the pain extends through my neck. The only time my head throbs because of the pain is when I lower then raise my head or get up from a stooping or low position. I have had mild blackouts lasting only seconds. Mostly I have light & noise sensitivity, some nausea, and interrupted sleep. I go to bed exhausted with migraine and wake up already having migraine.