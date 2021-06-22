Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Migraines Tied to Higher Odds for Complications in Pregnancy

doctorslounge.com
 17 days ago

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women who suffer from migraines may be more vulnerable to pregnancy complications, new research finds. "Our study confirms that women who suffer from migraine are at a greater risk of a host of medical and obstetric complications. As such, we are [recommending] that these women should be classed as 'high-risk' pregnancies and should therefore be treated according to a high-risk protocol," said study author Dr. Nirit Lev, a senior researcher and neurologist from Rabin Medical Center in Israel.

www.doctorslounge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Complications#Menopause#Migraines#Healthday News#Rabin Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
HealthMedical News Today

Medical myths: 11 migraine misunderstandings

Migraine is a common condition, affecting more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million worldwide. And some evidence suggests that migraine prevalence might be increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine is around. Often, the primary migraine symptom is a moderate...
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraine the Invisible Devastator

I was first diagnosed with chronic migraine in my teens and it has been a downward slope with my migraine disease since then. I recently began to put together what I believe are missing migraine puzzle pieces from the time I was a baby, to growing up, to the time when I was diagnosed with migraine.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Migraines Since Age 12...

My migraines started at age 12 and have gotten worse with age. I'll be 56 in a few days and they're worse than ever. All my triggers include auras, any odors, bright light (I have to keep the light on my computer on the lowest setting plus the nightlight just to use it), and many other things. I've literally spent 3 weeks in a dark room from a migraine just a couple of months ago. One thing those of us who have migraines like these need is access to decent medications since most of us can't afford them and if you go to the er they just will give you fluids and nausea meds.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Pain & Migraine at School

It's been almost 7 years since I have been living with migraine. I am 25 yrs old and a medical student. It has been very difficult to live with. Being a medical student, I need to study but I could not focus due to the pain and light sensitivity issues. The problem has become severe when I could not stay in a noisy environment.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

My Daily Migraine Struggle

I started having migraines in my early 20's. Never had headaches or migraines before this. They have progressively become worse over time. I have tried several medications including high doses of Motrin, Topamax, Imitrex, Maxalt, Relpax, and Emgality. All with side effects and lack of full relief. I have gone dairy-free and gluten-free. No relief.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Acute Migraine Among Headache Specialists

Neurologist and headache specialist Dr Randolph Evans, of Baylor College of Medicine, reflects on his own personal history as a migraine sufferer and the prevalence of migraine among other neurologists, headache specialist colleagues, and family medicine physicians. A nationwide survey of headache specialists, conducted by Evans and Dr Kamalika Ghosh, found that the lifetime prevalence of episodic migraine among headache specialists was 69.5% (85.7% of women and 60.5% of men) and 13.6% for chronic migraine (19% of women and 10.5% of men). Evans also discusses survey results that found that neurologists commonly self-treat their migraines, and that some neurologists are reluctant to use preventive medications.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Nonpharmacologic interventions effective for pediatric migraine

Components of nonpharmacologic interventions may be effective for treating pediatric migraine, according to a review recently published in Pediatrics. Helen Koechlin, Ph.D., from the University of Basel in Switzerland, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and network meta-analysis to examine whether nonpharmacologic treatments are more effective than waiting list for children with migraine. Data were included from 12 studies with 576 participants.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Risk of migraine may be higher with rosacea

(HealthDay)—Migraine may be more common in people with rosacea, according to a research letter published online June 15 in the British Journal of Dermatology. Suvi-Paivikki Sinikumpu, M.D., Ph.D., from the University Hospital of Oulu in Finland and colleagues studied the association between rosacea and migraine using data from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966 Study (1,932 participants; 53.7 percent female).
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Migraine Awareness: A 2021 Special Report

The COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for people with migraine to manage their condition. Here’s what’s holding them back from getting the care they need. E ven before the outbreak of COVID-19, many people with migraine struggled to manage the condition. Although approximately 39 million people in the United States have migraine, more than half will never receive a diagnosis — and many more won’t seek treatment for it, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.
CancerMedscape News

Fiber Intake Tied to Fewer Complications After Colorectal Cancer Surgery

(Reuters Health) - Colorectal cancer patients with higher dietary fiber intake at diagnosis may be less likely to experience complications after colorectal cancer surgery, a recent study suggests. Researchers examined data on 1,399 patients (mean age 66 years) who were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and underwent elective abdominal surgery at...
Mental Healthmigraine.com

My Migraine Life

October 1973, my parents were called to the scene of a terrible car accident. It was mine. My upper body was thrown out of the car and I had head trauma. After three days I regained consciousness. The knee injuries confined me to a cast, but no obvious effects resulted from the head injuries.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraines Are A Constant Battle For Me

Migraines have always been a constant battle. Having them since I can remember, I finally got diagnosed at 18. Before that, it was dark rooms, ice packs, and ibuprofen (and caffeine). I am allergic to Aspirin so not so lucky there. Then at 16, I became allergic to ibuprofen so could only take Tylenol. At 18 I got put on prescription migraine medicine.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Refractory Migraines Complicated by New Chronic Pain

My migraines were “formally” diagnosed in my mid-thirties, but I’ve had “headaches” since my early 20’s that we’re debilitating and likely migraines-undiagnosed. My migraines were controlled with preventative medication for the first 10 years or so whereas I rarely took “rescue” meds such as Maxalt. Then about 2yrs ago my migraines started to become “refractory”, almost DAILY and they would not respond to ANY medication at all! I tried almost every prescription RX available. Started Botox, and Ajovy. I was using so many Triptans (my “rescue” medication for my almost daily migraines that I ended up with “medication-over-use migraines!!) So not much improvement. My 2nd dose of Botox (which I receive every 3 months) I responded great! Literally no migraine for almost 3 months.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

27 Years & Counting of Chronic Migraines

I was diagnosed at the age of 12 with migraines. This long journey began while I was in middle school and continuously was being picked up from the school nurse's office. Now 27 years later, countless number of attacks, medications, treatments, doctors, crying, vomiting, intense pain… this journey still continues. Last night I just got out of the hospital after 3 ER visits in 1 day when I was finally admitted around 4 am Tuesday.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraine? Is That What I Have?

I have never been fond of going to doctors, but have recently decided to urge my Primary Care Physician to schedule me to see a neurologist. My migraines have been occurring more frequently and lasting for far longer spans - several days to several weeks. My migraine doesn't make me throw up or put me in the hospital. My migraine is a constant pain throughout my head which sometimes is so severe that the pain extends through my neck. The only time my head throbs because of the pain is when I lower then raise my head or get up from a stooping or low position. I have had mild blackouts lasting only seconds. Mostly I have light & noise sensitivity, some nausea, and interrupted sleep. I go to bed exhausted with migraine and wake up already having migraine.
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Study finds higher risk of pre-eclampsia, hypertension in pregnancies derived from frozen embryos

A large cohort study drawn from the national IVF registry of France, which included almost 70,000 pregnancies delivered after 22 weeks gestation between 2013 and 2018, has found a higher risk of pre-eclampsia and hypertension in pregnancies derived from frozen-thawed embryos. This risk was found significantly greater in those treatments in which the uterus was prepared for implantation with hormone replacement therapies. The results confirm with real-life data what has been observed in sub-groups of patients in other studies.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Recognizing Chronic Migraine Awareness Day

Did you know that Chronic Migraine Awareness Day is recognized every June 29 during Migraine and Headache Awareness Month? According to the Migraine Research Foundation, 12% of the population, children included, live with migraine.1 According to the American Migraine Foundation 148 million people in the world live with chronic migraine.2.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about hemiplegic migraine

Hemiplegic migraine is a rare form of migraine that some people confuse with a stroke. With this type of migraine, a person may also develop neurological symptoms, including weakness on one side of the body. Hemiplegic migraine comes in two categories: familial hemiplegic migraine (FHM) and sporadic hemiplegic migraine (SHM).
Yogamigraine.com

Migraine Journey

I have had migraines my entire life. When I see was young they thought that the migraines were caused by my long thick hair. So each summer I got my hair thinned. Still had migraines, cut my hair short, still had migraines. Took aspirin and Tylenol and went to bed when headaches hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy