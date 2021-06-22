Migraines Tied to Higher Odds for Complications in Pregnancy
Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women who suffer from migraines may be more vulnerable to pregnancy complications, new research finds. "Our study confirms that women who suffer from migraine are at a greater risk of a host of medical and obstetric complications. As such, we are [recommending] that these women should be classed as 'high-risk' pregnancies and should therefore be treated according to a high-risk protocol," said study author Dr. Nirit Lev, a senior researcher and neurologist from Rabin Medical Center in Israel.www.doctorslounge.com