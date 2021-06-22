Cancel
Cancer

Poll: Many 'High-Risk' Americans Unconcerned About Skin Cancer

 17 days ago

AAD survey revealed that 49 percent of respondents were more worried about avoiding sunburn than preventing skin cancer. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new poll shows that only about 30 percent of American adults say they are concerned about developing skin cancer -- even though nearly 70 percent have at least one risk factor for the disease.

