For years, I used to sit in my psychotherapy sessions and jiggle my leg. I was in constant motion. I was anxious all the time. Digging deep into my psyche, recalling painful experiences, and coming to difficult realizations all made me fraught with anxiety. My former therapist and psychiatrist, Dr. Lev, didn’t particularly want me pacing around her office — that would have been discharging my feelings into action rather than speaking about them — so I did the next best thing: I swung one leg over the other and I swung the loose one back and forth for the entire 50-minute session.