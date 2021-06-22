Cancel
Lumberton, NC

More UNC Health Southeastern sites to offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Robesonian
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NZyv_0acHDnIg00

LUMBERTON — First-dose walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at Southeastern Health Mall Clinic, on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton, after 5 p.m. Thursday, UNC Health Southeastern announced Tuesday.

Patients will continue to receive second-dose vaccinations by appointment at the clinic in the mall through July 15.

However, the vaccine will be offered at more clinical sites, according to the health care system.

Beginning Monday, additional sites will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for patients ages 12 and older during established appointments. Those additional sites include Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, and Southeastern Women’s Clinic, located on 27th Street in Lumberton.

Clinics that began offering COVID-19 vaccines during established appointments on May 20 include Lumberton Medical Clinic; Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic at The Oaks; Southeastern Medical Clinic Fairmont; Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton; Southeastern Medical Specialists; Southeastern Women’s Healthcare, located on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton; and Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks.

Call 910-671-5395 for more information about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Robesonian

