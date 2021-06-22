Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Courtney Sampson, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Loise Oxendine, Oxendine Road, Pembroke; Chasa Blue, Oxendine Road, Pembroke; and Juanita Locklear, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Latoya Morris, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Nicole Lasalle, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Linda Elliot, South Fifth Street, St. Pauls; Destinee Chavis, Harleyville Road, Rowland; and Candy Hunt, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Kight, Dobbin Road, Parkton; Donnie Hunt, K B Road, Lumberton; James Smith, Brandons Road, Lumberton; Larry Hunt, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Leandra Lowery, Jasper Drive, Shannon; Timmy Brown, Alfordsville Road, Rowland; Skyler Williamson, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; D. Hunt, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; Hannah Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Billy Oxendine, South Chicken Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mona Jones, Sanfaye Drive, Pembroke; Annie Chavis, Revels Road, Maxton; Makayla Adams, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Lynn Chavis, Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; Lumbee River Power, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Dollar General, N.C. 20 South, Maxton; Markuita McLeod, Ridgecrest Court, Lumberton; Marvi Painting, Nettie Drive, Shannon; Deletha Locklear, Hezekiah Road, Maxton; Damian Callery, South Chicken Road, Rowland; Jammie Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Michelle McMillian, Dakota Road, Maxton; and Juan Butler, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge.

Leo Oxendine reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone attempted to rob him at a location on Snipes Road in Red Springs.

Ryan Locklear reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred at a location on Jacquelyn Avenue in Shannon.