Outdoor recreation gear often isn't cheap – especially not when it comes to high-quality products that will last. Sure, a tent can be found on Amazon for less than $25, but if one is looking for a name brand product that will hold strong in tougher elements, they'll probably be paying hundreds of dollars. Looking to spend even more on a tent? Tent-buyers now have the option to pay thousands of dollars if they really want to swag out thanks to The North Face and Gucci teaming up to release a $3,490 tent.